Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 28 points and eight assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled over the Phoenix Suns 138-89 to reach the NBA Cup semifinals. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-15 from the field, sinking three of his four 3-point attempts. He also recorded two steals and one block, and did not commit a personal foul in 27 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephon Castle scored a team-high 30 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 132-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Castle went 10-14 from the floor (3-6 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He also contributed team highs of 10 rebounds and six assists in just 27 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Chet Holmgren scored 24 points in just 25 minutes played as the Thunder destroyed the Suns. Holmgren shot 9-13 from the field, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded game highs of eight rebounds and three blocks, and was not charged with a turnover or a personal foul.

Milestones

The Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 24-1 on the season, matching the best 25-game start in NBA history. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors also started the season 24-1, winning their first 24 games.

The Thunder have outscored their opponents by 437 points, by far the largest point differential through 25 games in NBA history. The previous record of plus-347 points was held by the 2007-08 Boston Celtics.

The Phoenix Suns (49-point loss) suffered the worst defeat in franchise history. They lost games by 48 points on two previous occasions (Oct. 18, 2017 and Feb. 7, 2018).

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 96 regular season games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s record 126-game run.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic (35 points, five rebounds, eight assists) tied an NBA record with his ninth straight 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. It’s the third time he’s produced nine such games in a row.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Oklahoma City Thunder (16).

The Thunder ’s 16-game winning streak is the longest in franchise history. They had shared the previous record of 15 consecutive wins with last season’s squad (Dec. 3, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025).

The Thunder (138 points) have scored at least 130 points in each of their last three games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. They’ve recorded six straight 120-point games, tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

