Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Dec 12, 2023

At age 24, Luka has played 351 games. If he's healthy into his late 30s, he could conceivably quadruple his career totals, which would be:

39088 points (which would currently rank #2 behind LeBron)

12000 rebounds (yes, exactly 12000)

11240 assists (currently 4th, although LeBron close)

4000 3pt (would rank first, Curry at 3492)

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