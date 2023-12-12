Luka Reaches 1,000 Threes

Luka Doncic had 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The franchise record of nine such games was set by Doncic last season.

Doncic made five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range, giving him exactly 1,000 3-pointers made for his career. Based on games played, he’s the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark:

350 — Buddy Hield

351 — Luka Doncic

355 — Donovan Mitchell

369 — Stephen Curry

372 — Klay Thompson

At 24 years and 286 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3-pointers made:

24-286 — Luka Doncic

24-344 — Jayson Tatum

25-223 — Bradley Beal

25-357 — D’Angelo Russell

26-010 — Devin Booker

Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II scored 16 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, also hauling in a career-high 16 rebounds. It’s the second time Lively II has recorded a 15-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 85%. He’s the only rookie over the last 50 seasons to produce multiple such games.

The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 41 points, setting career highs for field goals made (15) and attempted (29). Jackson Jr. shot 6-10 from 3-point range and made all five of his free throws.

Teammate Desmond Bane scored 28 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. It’s the sixth time Jackson Jr. and Bane have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season, already the second-most such games in franchise history by a duo.

Bucks Defeat Bulls in OT

The Milwaukee Buck needed overtime to defeat the Chicago Bulls 133-129, ending the Bulls’ season-long winning streak at four games. The Bucks improved to 16-7 with the win, tied with the Orlando Magic for the third-best record in the NBA.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 32 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, shooting 9-13 from the field and 14-18 from the free throw line. Antetokounmpo has recorded a 30-point double-double with a field goal percentage of at least 65% in each of his last four games:

32 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST, 14-20 FG (70.0%)

35 PTS, 10 AST, 15-22 FG (68.2%)

37 PTS, 10 REB, 13-19 FG (68.4%)

32 PTS, 12 REB, 9-13 FG (69.2%)

He’s the first player in NBA history to record four such games in a row.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton also recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging a team-high 13 rebounds. Teammate Damian Lillard recorded a team-high nine assists, but misfired on 14 of his 17 tries from the field.

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan posted season highs of 41 points and 11 assists, the first 40-point, 10-assist game of his career. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record such a game, joining Michael Jordan (nine times).

DeRozan made 14 of his 30 attempts from the field and went 10-12 from the free throw line. It’s the 65th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game, the fifth-most such games among active players.

Teammate Coby White scored a season-high 33 points, shooting 12-20 from the field with six 3-pointers made. Over his last 10 games, White is averaging 22.9 PPG with 51/53/89 shooting splits.

Bulls center Andre Drummond came off the bench to grab a game-high 16 rebounds in just 14 minutes of action, with 11 of those boards coming on the offensive end. No player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded a 15-rebound game with less playing time.

Quick Hitters

Other observations from a busy night of NBA action: