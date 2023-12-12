Luka Reaches 1,000 Threes
Luka Doncic had 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The franchise record of nine such games was set by Doncic last season.
Doncic made five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range, giving him exactly 1,000 3-pointers made for his career. Based on games played, he’s the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark:
350 — Buddy Hield
351 — Luka Doncic
355 — Donovan Mitchell
369 — Stephen Curry
372 — Klay Thompson
At 24 years and 286 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3-pointers made:
24-286 — Luka Doncic
24-344 — Jayson Tatum
25-223 — Bradley Beal
25-357 — D’Angelo Russell
26-010 — Devin Booker
Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II scored 16 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, also hauling in a career-high 16 rebounds. It’s the second time Lively II has recorded a 15-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 85%. He’s the only rookie over the last 50 seasons to produce multiple such games.
The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 41 points, setting career highs for field goals made (15) and attempted (29). Jackson Jr. shot 6-10 from 3-point range and made all five of his free throws.
Teammate Desmond Bane scored 28 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. It’s the sixth time Jackson Jr. and Bane have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season, already the second-most such games in franchise history by a duo.
Bucks Defeat Bulls in OT
The Milwaukee Buck needed overtime to defeat the Chicago Bulls 133-129, ending the Bulls’ season-long winning streak at four games. The Bucks improved to 16-7 with the win, tied with the Orlando Magic for the third-best record in the NBA.
The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 32 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, shooting 9-13 from the field and 14-18 from the free throw line. Antetokounmpo has recorded a 30-point double-double with a field goal percentage of at least 65% in each of his last four games:
32 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST, 14-20 FG (70.0%)
35 PTS, 10 AST, 15-22 FG (68.2%)
37 PTS, 10 REB, 13-19 FG (68.4%)
32 PTS, 12 REB, 9-13 FG (69.2%)
He’s the first player in NBA history to record four such games in a row.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton also recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points and snagging a team-high 13 rebounds. Teammate Damian Lillard recorded a team-high nine assists, but misfired on 14 of his 17 tries from the field.
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan posted season highs of 41 points and 11 assists, the first 40-point, 10-assist game of his career. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record such a game, joining Michael Jordan (nine times).
DeRozan made 14 of his 30 attempts from the field and went 10-12 from the free throw line. It’s the 65th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game, the fifth-most such games among active players.
Teammate Coby White scored a season-high 33 points, shooting 12-20 from the field with six 3-pointers made. Over his last 10 games, White is averaging 22.9 PPG with 51/53/89 shooting splits.
Bulls center Andre Drummond came off the bench to grab a game-high 16 rebounds in just 14 minutes of action, with 11 of those boards coming on the offensive end. No player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded a 15-rebound game with less playing time.
Quick Hitters
Other observations from a busy night of NBA action:
The Philadelphia 76ers destroyed the Washington Wizards 146-101, handing the Wizards their 14th loss in the last 15 games. The Sixers’ Joel Embiid produced game highs of 34 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists (tied), shooting 14-20 from the floor. Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last seven games, one shy of the franchise record of eight such games in a row held by Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 13-28, 1965).
Paolo Banchero produced team highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Orlando Magic’s 114-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic are tied with the Bucks for second place in the Eastern Conference, each with a record of 16-7. The Cavaliers’ Darius Garland scored a season-high 36 points with six rebounds and five assists.
The Detroit Pistons have lost 20 consecutive games, the latest a 131-123 setback at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. They are the ninth team in NBA history to lose at least 20 games in a row within a single season. The Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a season-high 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field, adding eight assists and seven rebounds. Teammate Tyrese Haliburton dished out a game-high 16 assists, his league-leading sixth 15-assist game of the season.
Terry Rozier posted game highs of 34 points and 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Miami Heat 116-114. Rozier tied his career high for assists, the third time in the last five games he’s recorded exactly 13 assists. Rozier shot 10-17 from the field — including 8-13 from 3-point range — and made six of his seven free throws. The Heat’s Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 24 points with seven rebounds, while Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and handed out a team-high eight assists.
Julius Randle scored a game-high 34 points on 14-21 shooting from the field as the New York Knicks outscored the Toronto Raptors 136-130. Teammate Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and distributed a team-high nine assists, but also committed a season-high seven turnovers. OG Anunoby scored a season-high 29 points to lead the Raptors, shooting 11-20 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Raptors guard Dennis Schroder scored 20 points with game highs of 10 assists and four steals (tied) in 33 turnover-free minutes.
The Denver Nuggets snapped a three-game losing skid, knocking off the Atlanta Hawks 129-122. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 29 points, hitting 12 of his 15 shots from the field and snagging nine rebounds. Teammate Nikola Jokic scored 25 points on 9-13 shooting from the floor, also contributing nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. The Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to score a career-high 40 points, making 10 of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. Bogdanovic became just the second bench player in NBA history to record a 40-point game with 10 3-pointers made, joining JR Smith (who did so twice). Bogdanovic also became the first player in franchise history — starter or reserve — to record such a game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points (12-17 field goals) with seven assists and three steals in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 134-120 victory over the Utah Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder/Sonics player to record at least 30 points and three steals in three straight games since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74. Rookie Keyonte George poured in a career-high 30 points for the Jazz, shooting 10-17 from the field with five 3-pointers made. He also dished out a team-high seven assists.
Zion Williamson scored a season-high 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans cooled off the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107, snapping the Timberwolves’ six-game winning streak. Williamson sank 13 of his 17 tries from the field and went 10-12 from the free throw line. It’s the 13th time the 23-year-old Williamson has scored at least 30 points on 75% shooting from the field. The only player in NBA history to record more such games before his 24th birthday is Shaquille O’Neal with 15.
The Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 93-82, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to a franchise-record 17 games. Tori Eason had a big night off the bench for the Rockets, scoring a game-high 18 points and grabbing a team-high 14 rebounds. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks, becoming the first rookie since Shaquille O’Neal (February 1993) to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks in back-to-back games. The Spurs missed 36 of their 41 attempts from 3-point range, the second time in 18 days they’ve set a franchise record for most threes missed in a game.
The Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets. De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles led the Kings’ attack from long range, making five 3-pointers apiece. Fox scored a game-high 29 points with eight assists, while Lyles added 17 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. The Kings recorded assists on 38 of their 48 field goals, led by Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk with nine apiece. Sabonis also hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds, while Monk scored 21 points for his league-leading seventh 20-point game coming off the bench this season. Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 22 points, his sixth straight 20-point game.
Kawhi Leonard compiled 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the LA Clippers’ 132-127 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers’ fourth straight win. Teammates Paul George and James Harden scored 20 points apiece, with George adding team highs of eight rebounds and eight assists, just one more than Harden in each category. The Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons led all players with 38 points, shooting 5-11 from 3-point range and a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line.
At age 24, Luka has played 351 games. If he's healthy into his late 30s, he could conceivably quadruple his career totals, which would be:
39088 points (which would currently rank #2 behind LeBron)
12000 rebounds (yes, exactly 12000)
11240 assists (currently 4th, although LeBron close)
4000 3pt (would rank first, Curry at 3492)