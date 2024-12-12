Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Alperen Sengun produced game highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Houston Rockets edged the Golden State Warriors 91-90 in an NBA Cup quarterfinal, snapping Houston’s 15-game losing skid versus Golden State. Sengun went 10-18 from the floor and made six of his seven free throw attempts. He also recorded five assists and a game-high three steals, and did not commit a personal foul in 32 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Johnson compiled 21 points, a team-high 15 rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-100 victory over the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. He added team highs of two steals and two blocks (tied with Dyson Daniels), posting a game-high rating of plus-16 points in 41 minutes played. Johnson did not shoot particularly well, going 8-20 from the field (1-5 on 3-pointers) and 4-6 from the free throw line.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points to go with game highs of 19 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks (tied with OG Anunoby) in the Knicks’ loss to the Hawks. He also dished out five assists in 37 minutes of playing time. Towns was uncharacteristically inefficient, shooting 7-15 from the floor (2-6 from 3-point range) and 3-6 from the foul line.