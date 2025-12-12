NBA Game Notes (Dec. 11, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 11, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 36 points as the Denver Nuggets routed the Sacramento Kings 136-105. Jokic was red-hot from the field, hitting 14 of his 16 attempts (including both 3-point shots). He added a game-high 12 rebounds, eight assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 29 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Ivica Zubac scored a game-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the LA Clippers fell to the Houston Rockets 115-113. Zubac was amazingly efficient, missing just one of his 14 shots from the floor. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 27 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 116-101 victory over the Boston Celtics. Portis shot a sizzling 11-13 from the field, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with two others), swiped one steal, and was not charged with a turnover in 26 minutes played.
Milestones
The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (11 points) increased his career total to 25,734 points, passing Vince Carter to take over 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
