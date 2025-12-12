Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 36 points as the Denver Nuggets routed the Sacramento Kings 136-105. Jokic was red-hot from the field, hitting 14 of his 16 attempts (including both 3-point shots). He added a game-high 12 rebounds, eight assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Ivica Zubac scored a game-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the LA Clippers fell to the Houston Rockets 115-113. Zubac was amazingly efficient, missing just one of his 14 shots from the floor. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 27 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 116-101 victory over the Boston Celtics. Portis shot a sizzling 11-13 from the field, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with two others), swiped one steal, and was not charged with a turnover in 26 minutes played.

Milestones