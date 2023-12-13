Mavericks Outgun Lakers

In a game which saw four players score at least 32 points — two for each team — the Dallas Mavericks outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers 127-125 to pick up their fourth consecutive win. The Mavericks have scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history.

As usual, Luka Donic led the way, scoring a team-high 33 points and dishing out a game-high 17 assists. It’s the 12th time he’s recorded at least 30 points and 15 assists in a game, the fifth-most such games in NBA history:

50 — Oscar Robertson

21 — Nate Archibald

19 — Magic Johnson

13 — James Harden

12 — Luka Doncic

Doncic also had six rebounds, giving him six consecutive 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. It’s also tied for the fifth-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last eight games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The franchise record of nine such games in a row was set by Doncic last season.

The Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score a season-high 32 points. Hardaway Jr. sank five of 10 from 3-point range, made seven of eight free throws, and did not commit a turnover.

Teammate Dante Exum produced the second-highest scoring game of his career, pouring in 26 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. Exum made a career-high seven of his nine 3-point attempts.

Grant Williams scored 19 points on 7-9 shooting from the field for the Mavericks. Williams made five 3-pointers, giving the Mavericks three players with at least five 3-pointers made for just the fourth time in franchise history.

Lakers center Anthony Davis led all player with 37 points, making 15 of his 21 attempts from the floor. Davis also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to give him 12 straight double-doubles, the second-longest such streak of his career.

LeBron James scored 33 points for the Lakers, adding a team-high nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals. James now has 398 career games in which he’s recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, the most such games in NBA history. He has 23 more such games than the next two closest active players combined: James Harden (202) and Russell Westbrook (173).

Lakers reserve Austin Reaves had 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. It’s the seventh time he’s come off the bench to produce at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, three more such games than any other player.

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Quick Hitters

Notes on the four remaining games played last night: