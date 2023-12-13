Mavericks Outgun Lakers
In a game which saw four players score at least 32 points — two for each team — the Dallas Mavericks outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers 127-125 to pick up their fourth consecutive win. The Mavericks have scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history.
As usual, Luka Donic led the way, scoring a team-high 33 points and dishing out a game-high 17 assists. It’s the 12th time he’s recorded at least 30 points and 15 assists in a game, the fifth-most such games in NBA history:
50 — Oscar Robertson
21 — Nate Archibald
19 — Magic Johnson
13 — James Harden
12 — Luka Doncic
Doncic also had six rebounds, giving him six consecutive 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. It’s also tied for the fifth-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.
Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last eight games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The franchise record of nine such games in a row was set by Doncic last season.
The Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score a season-high 32 points. Hardaway Jr. sank five of 10 from 3-point range, made seven of eight free throws, and did not commit a turnover.
Teammate Dante Exum produced the second-highest scoring game of his career, pouring in 26 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. Exum made a career-high seven of his nine 3-point attempts.
Grant Williams scored 19 points on 7-9 shooting from the field for the Mavericks. Williams made five 3-pointers, giving the Mavericks three players with at least five 3-pointers made for just the fourth time in franchise history.
Lakers center Anthony Davis led all player with 37 points, making 15 of his 21 attempts from the floor. Davis also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to give him 12 straight double-doubles, the second-longest such streak of his career.
LeBron James scored 33 points for the Lakers, adding a team-high nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals. James now has 398 career games in which he’s recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, the most such games in NBA history. He has 23 more such games than the next two closest active players combined: James Harden (202) and Russell Westbrook (173).
Lakers reserve Austin Reaves had 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. It’s the seventh time he’s come off the bench to produce at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, three more such games than any other player.
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Quick Hitters
Notes on the four remaining games played last night:
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points apiece to lead the Boston Celtics to a 120-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s the 73rd time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, tying Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the ninth-most such games in NBA history by a duo. Tatum also recorded team highs of 10 rebounds (tied) and five assists, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points and also snagged 10 boards. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 11-22 from the floor with five 3-pointers made. Backcourt mate Darius Garland scored 26 points and distributed a game-high seven assists.
Jamal Murray sat out and Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter, but that didn’t stop the Denver Nuggets from pulling out a 114-106 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Nuggets’ Reggie Jackson produced team highs of 25 points and six assists (tied), shooting 9-16 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Coby White recorded game highs of 27 points and eight assists for the Bulls, while teammate Nikola Vucevic tallied 26 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and five assists. Over his last 11 games, White is averaging 23.3 PPG with 51/53/91 shooting splits.
Devin Booker scored a game-high 32 points with seven assists as the Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors 119-116. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic chipped in with 17 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and one punch taken (courtesy of Draymond Green). Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points, but misfired on 16 of his 24 field goal attempts. The Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski came off the bench to compile 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes. He’s the first Warriors rookie to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game since Curry on Feb. 10, 2010.
The LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard recorded his third straight 30-point game, scoring a game-high 31 points on 11-14 accuracy from the floor in a 119-99 rout of the Sacramento Kings. Leonard sat out the entire four quarter, as the Clippers enjoyed a 29-point lead heading into the final period. The Clippers have won 10 of their last 13 games, including the last five in a row.