Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 111-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Sabonis was incredibly efficient, going 11-15 from the field and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded two steals and just one turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Payton Pritchard came of the bench to register game highs of 27 points and 10 assists as the Boston Celtics routed the Detroit Pistons 123-99. Pritchard went 10-20 from the floor, making seven of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He was charged with just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Bam Adebayo tallied 21 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and a team-high five assists in the Miami Heat’s 114-104 win over the Toronto Raptors, Miami’s fourth straight victory. Adebayo shot 8-17 from the field (1-3 on 3-pointers) and 4-6 from the free throw line. He also blocked one shot and committed just one turnover in 35 minutes of playing time.

Milestones

Sabonis appeared in his 600th regular season game last night. He’s averaging 16.0 PPG and 10.4 RPG with a field goal percentage of 55.9% for his career. Sabonis is the seventh player in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG and 10 RPG with 55% shooting from the field through his first 600 games, joining Artis Gilmore, Buck Williams, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, and Nikola Jokic.

Pritchard made his 500th career 3-pointer, becoming the 10th player in Boston Celtics history to reach that mark. He attained that milestone in 292 games, the fourth-fastest player in franchise history to do so.

Adebayo recorded his 40th career 20-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game. The only other player in Miami Heat history to reach that mark is LeBron James (54 such games).

Streaking

The Heat’s Tyler Herro scored a game-high 23 points, going 9-13 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He’s made at least one three in 57 straight games, tying Duncan Robinson for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

The Boston Celtics went 20-48 from long range, the 49th consecutive game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. That breaks a tie with the Toronto Raptors (Feb. 2, 2020 to Feb. 10, 2021) for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Celtics have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last nine games, tying themselves (March 9-23, 2024) for the seventh-longest such streak in league history.

Miscellany