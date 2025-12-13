Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell poured in 24 of his season-high 48 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 130-126 comeback win over the Washington Wizards. Mitchell shot 17-31 from the field (8-15 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Keyonte George scored a career-high 39 points as the Utah Jazz defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 130-126. George went 12-20 from the floor (5-9 on threes) and a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high eight assists (tied with Isaiah Collier), six rebounds, and a game-high two steals (tied with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kon Knueppel scored a career-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Charlotte Hornets’ 129-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Knueppel shot 12-21 from the field, hitting five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and grabbed five rebounds in 36 minutes played.

Milestones

Jalen Johnson (19 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) produced his fifth triple-double of the season in the Atlanta Hawks’ 142-115 loss to the Detroit Pistons, breaking a tie with Bill Bridges (1969-70) for the franchise single-season record. It was his seventh career triple-double, tying Mookie Blaylock for the franchise’s all-time lead.

Mitchell reached 100 3-pointers made in just his 24th game of the season, becoming the fastest player in Cavaliers history to attain that milestone. The previous mark of 26 games was set by Mitchell in 2022-23.

The Detroit Pistons had 12 players score at least seven points, tying the NBA record for most such players in a single game. The feat had previously been achieved by the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4, 2019 and the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 26, 2021.

Streaking

Johnson became the first player in Hawks history to record a triple-double in three consecutive games. He’s averaging career highs of 23.2 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 8.0 APG with 52.6/38.9/81.0 shooting splits this season.

Michael Porter Jr. (34 points) produced his fourth straight 30-point game in the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging a career-high 26.3 PPG with 50.1/40.3/81.7 shooting splits this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 127-120, their 83rd consecutive regular season game with at least 100 points. That ties the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 23, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2020) for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Timberwolves (11-31 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 34 games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. They previously achieved the feat from Dec. 15, 2024 to Feb. 23, 2025.

Miscellany