Historic Night for Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high and franchise-record 64 points as the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Indiana Pacers 140-126. Antetokounmpo also set franchise single-game marks for free throws made (24) and attempted (32).

Antetokounmpo scored 43 of his points in the second half, including 26 in the fourth quarter. He went 14-20 from the free throw line in the final period, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to attempt at least 20 free throws in a single quarter. Antetokounmpo also recorded game highs of 14 rebounds and four steals.

Antetokounmpo shot 20-28 from the field and 24-32 from the free throw line. No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game in which he attempted fewer than 30 shots from the field:

64 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)

61 — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

60 — James Haren (Nov. 30, 2019)

60 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

Antetokounmpo became just the fifth player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)

Antetokounmpo is also the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 60 points on 70% shooting from the field (a total of eight instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (four times)

David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)

Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 65% shooting from the field in each of his last five games:

32 PTS, 14-20 FG (70.0%)

35 PTS, 15-22 FG (68.2%)

37 PTS, 13-19 FG (68.4%)

32 PTS, 9-13 FG (69.2%)

64 PTS, 20-28 FG (71.4%)

He’s the first player in NBA history to record five such games in a row. Over that span, Antetokounmpo is averaging 40.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 6.2 APG with a field goal percentage of 69.6%.

Teammate Damian Lillard scored 21 points and made two 3-pointers. His second make from long range was the 2,451st of his career, passing Kyle Korver and moving into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner scored 22 points apiece to lead the Pacers. Haliburton also dished out seven assists, while Turner snagged a team-high nine rebounds.

The Pacers have scored at least 120 points 18 times this season, matching the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets for the most such games in NBA history through a team’s first 22 games of a season. Their scoring average of 128.4 PPG is second only to the 1990-91 Nuggets (129.0) through 22 contests.

On the flip side, the Pacers have allowed an average of 126.3 PPG this season, the second-worst such figure in NBA history through 22 games. The only team to allow a higher opponent scoring average through their first 22 games of a season is (you guessed it) the 1990-91 Nuggets at 138.4 PPG.

Quick Hitters

Additional notes on last night’s slate of games: