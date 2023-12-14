Historic Night for Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high and franchise-record 64 points as the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Indiana Pacers 140-126. Antetokounmpo also set franchise single-game marks for free throws made (24) and attempted (32).
Antetokounmpo scored 43 of his points in the second half, including 26 in the fourth quarter. He went 14-20 from the free throw line in the final period, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to attempt at least 20 free throws in a single quarter. Antetokounmpo also recorded game highs of 14 rebounds and four steals.
Antetokounmpo shot 20-28 from the field and 24-32 from the free throw line. No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game in which he attempted fewer than 30 shots from the field:
64 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)
61 — Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)
60 — James Haren (Nov. 30, 2019)
60 — Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)
Antetokounmpo became just the fifth player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game:
Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)
Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)
Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)
Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)
Antetokounmpo is also the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 60 points on 70% shooting from the field (a total of eight instances):
Wilt Chamberlain (four times)
David Thompson (April 9, 1978)
Karl Malone (Jan. 27, 1990)
Damian Lillard (Jan. 25, 2023)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)
Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 65% shooting from the field in each of his last five games:
32 PTS, 14-20 FG (70.0%)
35 PTS, 15-22 FG (68.2%)
37 PTS, 13-19 FG (68.4%)
32 PTS, 9-13 FG (69.2%)
64 PTS, 20-28 FG (71.4%)
He’s the first player in NBA history to record five such games in a row. Over that span, Antetokounmpo is averaging 40.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 6.2 APG with a field goal percentage of 69.6%.
Teammate Damian Lillard scored 21 points and made two 3-pointers. His second make from long range was the 2,451st of his career, passing Kyle Korver and moving into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner scored 22 points apiece to lead the Pacers. Haliburton also dished out seven assists, while Turner snagged a team-high nine rebounds.
The Pacers have scored at least 120 points 18 times this season, matching the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets for the most such games in NBA history through a team’s first 22 games of a season. Their scoring average of 128.4 PPG is second only to the 1990-91 Nuggets (129.0) through 22 contests.
On the flip side, the Pacers have allowed an average of 126.3 PPG this season, the second-worst such figure in NBA history through 22 games. The only team to allow a higher opponent scoring average through their first 22 games of a season is (you guessed it) the 1990-91 Nuggets at 138.4 PPG.
Quick Hitters
Additional notes on last night’s slate of games:
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points as the New Orleans Pelicans routed the Washington Wizards 142-122. Ingram went 14-23 from the field and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Trey Murphy III scored 27 points off the bench for the Pelicans, shooting 7-10 from the field with six 3-pointers made. The Wizards fell to 3-20 on the season, with 15 losses in their last 16 games. They are allowing an average of 127.0 PPG this season, the third-worst figure in NBA history through 23 games.
Joel Embiid produced game highs of 41 points and 11 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons 129-111, handing the Pistons their franchise-record-tying 21st consecutive loss. Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last eight games, tying Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 13-28, 1965) for the longest such streak in franchise history. Embiid also handed out five assists, the 11th time he’s recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game this season. No player over the last 60 seasons has recorded more such games through their first 20 games of a season.
Pascal Siakam had 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the Toronto Raptors’ 135-128 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Raptors their first win since November 29. Teammate Scottie Barnes chipped in with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, making 11 of his 14 shots from the floor. OG Anunoby was the third Raptor to record a 20-point game, scoring 22 points on 10-13 shooting from the field. The Hawks’ Trae Young produced game highs of 35 points and 17 assists, the fifth time he’s recorded at least 35 points and 15 assists in a game. The only players in NBA history with more such games are Oscar Robertson (27), Nate Archibald (10), and James Harden (eight).
The Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 23 points in a 115-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Robinson shot 7-11 from the field, making six of his nine 3-point attempts. Teammate Jimmy Butler scored 15 points on just eight tries from the field, also distributing a game-high 10 assists. The Hornets’ Terry Rozier led all players with 28 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, adding team highs of seven assists and four steals.
The Los Angeles Lakers edged the San Antonio Spurs 122-119, extending the Spurs’ franchise-record losing streak to 18 games. Lakers center Anthony Davis led the way, scoring a game-high 37 points with 10 rebounds and four steals. Davis has recorded 13 straight double-doubles, the second-longest such streak of his career. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama compiled 30 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals. He’s the first teenager to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 117-104. Jackson Jr. also tied his career highs for field goals made (15), free throws made (11), and free throws attempted (13). Tori Eason had another big game off the bench for the Rockets, scoring a career-high 25 points and matching his career best with 14 rebounds in just 27 minutes played. Eason is the first Rocket to record a 25-point, 10-rebound game off the bench since Corey Brewer on Feb. 21, 2015.
Collin Sexton scored a team-high 26 points and dished out seven assists as the Utah Jazz held off the New York Knicks 117-113. Jazz center Kelly Olynyk recorded team highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Knicks’ Julius Randle led all scorers with 32 points, adding a game-high 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Brooklyn Nets knocked off the Phoenix Suns 116-112, spoiling the debut of the Suns’ “Big Three” of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. The Nets’ scoring attack was led by Cam Thomas (24 points) and Mikal Bridges (21), although neither player shot well from the field (6-17 and 7-19, respectively). Devin Booker had game highs of 34 points and 12 assists for the Suns, shooting 9-15 from the field and 14-15 from the free throw line. Teammate Kevin Durant scored 27 points, his 19th straight 25-point game. That’s the longest such streak in franchise history by eight games, and the second-longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic hauled in a game-high 22 rebounds, matching the second-highest total of his career.