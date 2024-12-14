A note to my readers: Statitudes will go on brief hiatus until December 19. If you’re a new subscriber, please check out the archives for some of my top posts.

Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored 32 points and dished out 11 assists, both game-high figures, as the Indiana Pacers knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 121-107. Haliburton shot 12-23 from the field, making seven of his 15 attempts from 3-point range. He added one steal and one block in 35 minutes of playing time

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker bagged a game-high 34 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 134-126 win over the Utah Jazz, snapping the Suns’ three-game losing skid. Booker went 13-27 from the floor, hitting six 3-pointers in 13 attempts. He also recorded eight assists and one steal in 38 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Ja Morant produced game highs of 28 points and 10 assists in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 135-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Grizzlies’ fourth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games. Morant shot 10-19 from the field (3-6 on 3-pointers) and 5-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes played.