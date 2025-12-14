Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 40 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 132-120 victory over the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals. Brunson shot 16-27 from the field (2-5 on threes) and 6-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama returned from a 12-game absence to score 22 points in just 21 minutes played as the San Antonio Spurs upset the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 to advance to the NBA Cup final. Wembanyama went 6-11 from the floor and 9-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Isaiah Hartenstein), a game-high two blocks, and one steal, posting a team-best rating of plus-21 points.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points on 9-11 shooting from the field in the Knicks’ win over the Magic. Towns was incredibly effective from the free throw line as well, missing just one of his 10 attempts. He added eight rebounds, one steal, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones