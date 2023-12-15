Jokic Records 10th Triple-Double

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, compiling game highs of 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 124-101 rout of the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets improved to 17-9 with the win, the second-best record in the Western Conference.

It’s the seventh straight season in which Jokic has recorded at least 10 triple-doubles, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history. Robertson reached that mark in the 1960-61 through 1965-66 seasons.

Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to reach 10 triple-doubles within his first 25 games of a season (a total of four instances):

Oscar Robertson, 1961-62 (12 games)

Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 (21)

Westbrook, 2020-21 (24)

Nikola Jokic, 2023-24 (25)

Jokic shot 8-12 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. It’s the 38th time Jokic has recorded a triple-double while making at least two-thirds of his shots from the field, the most such games in NBA history.

Teammate Peyton Watson came off the bench to produce career highs of 18 points and five assists in just 24 minutes played. Watson also grabbed seven rebounds, and made seven of his 10 shots from the floor.

The Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie recorded team highs of 17 points and eight assists, while Day’Ron Sharpe came off the bench to snag a team-high 13 rebounds and dish out a career-high five assists.

Fox, SGA Wage Shootout

De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 41 points and handed out seven assists as the Sacramento Kings outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-123. It’s the 55th time the Kings have scored at least 120 points in a game the last two seasons, the most such games in the NBA over that span.

Fox shot 14-25 from the floor — including 5-11 from 3-point range — and hit eight of his 11 free throws. Fox now has nine career 40-point games, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points, grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, and distributed seven assists. Sabonis has recorded 19 double-doubles this season, good for third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (22) and Anthony Davis (21).

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 43 points, adding a game-high nine assists (tied with Malik Monk) and six rebounds. He has scored at least 30 points 16 times this season, trailing only Luka Doncic’s 17 such games.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-27 from the field and connected on 16 of his 18 free throws. It’s the 32nd time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game, the third-most such games in franchise history behind Kevin Durant (73) and Russell Westbrook (50).

Harden Reaches Milestone

The LA Clippers won their sixth straight game, knocking off the stumbling Golden State Warriors 121-113. The Warriors are just 4-12 since opening the season with six wins in their first eight games.

Clippers guard James Harden tallied 28 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds. It’s the 20th time he’s recorded at least 25 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds in a game, tying Russell Westbrook for the third-most such games in NBA history:

76 — Oscar Robertson

36 — Magic Johnson

20 — Russell Westbrook

20 — James Harden

15 — Luka Doncic

Harden made a driving layup at the 4:33 mark in the third quarter to become the 24th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. At 34 years and 110 days old, Harden is the 10th-youngest player to attain that milestone.

Harden is just the 10th player in NBA history to record at least 25,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists. His 7,153 assists rank third in that group, trailing only LeBron James (10,575) and Oscar Robertson (9,887).

Teammate Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points on 9-16 shooting from the field, his fourth straight 25-point game. Over his last nine games, Leonard is averaging 28.7 PPG with 58/54/90 shooting splits.

The Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored a season-high 30 points, sinking eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. Thompson has 150 career games with at least five 3-pointers made, the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

334 — Stephen Curry

180 — James Harden

162 — Damian Lillard

150 — Klay Thompson

137 — Buddy Hield

Quick Hitters

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