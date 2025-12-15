NBA Game Notes (Dec. 14, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 14, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 48 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 136-131. Curry went 16-26 from the field, sinking 12 of his 19 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a team-high three steals (tied with two others) and one block, and was not charged with a personal foul in 35 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Shaedon Sharpe scored a team-high 35 points (tied with Jerami Grant) in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Warriors. Sharpe shot a sizzling 12-18 from the floor (5-7 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also dished out four assists and swiped a game-high four steals in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Dyson Daniels scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 120-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Daniels was very efficient, making 13 of his 19 field goal attempts. He added 10 rebounds, four assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with Onyeka Okongwu), and one steal in 39 minutes played.
Milestones
Curry recorded his 75th career 40-point game, making him the ninth player in NBA history to reach that mark. It’s the 45th time he’s produced a 40-point game since turning 30 years old, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the most such games in league history.
