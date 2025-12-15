Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 48 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 136-131. Curry went 16-26 from the field, sinking 12 of his 19 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a team-high three steals (tied with two others) and one block, and was not charged with a personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shaedon Sharpe scored a team-high 35 points (tied with Jerami Grant) in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Warriors. Sharpe shot a sizzling 12-18 from the floor (5-7 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also dished out four assists and swiped a game-high four steals in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Dyson Daniels scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 120-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Daniels was very efficient, making 13 of his 19 field goal attempts. He added 10 rebounds, four assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with Onyeka Okongwu), and one steal in 39 minutes played.

Milestones