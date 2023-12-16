Brunson Drops Career-High 50
A red-hot Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 50 points as the New York Knicks burned the Phoenix Suns 139-122. Brunson went a perfect 9-9 from 3-point range, tying the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss:
Latrell Sprewell (Feb. 4, 2003)
Ben Gordon (April 14, 2006)
Gordon (March 21, 2012)
Jalen Brunson (Dec. 15, 2023)
Overall, Brunson made 17 of his 23 shots from the field, the highest field goal percentage ever recorded by a Knick in a 50-point game:
73.9% — Jalen Brunson (Dec. 15, 2023)
72.4% — Willis Reed (Nov. 1, 1967)
71.4% — Bernard King (Feb. 1, 1984)
71.0% — Patrick Ewing (Dec. 1, 1990)
69.2% — Carmelo Anthony (April 2, 2013)
Accounting for his 3-pointers, Brunson posted an effective field goal percentage of 93.5%, the fifth-highest such figure in NBA history in a 50-point game:
102.6% — Kyrie Irving (March 8, 2022)
100.0% — Jamal Murray (Feb. 19, 2021)
97.8% — Irving (Jan. 31, 2020)
97.8% — Fred VanVleet (Feb. 2, 2021)
93.5% — Jalen Brunson (Dec. 15, 2023)
Brunson also produced nine assists, six rebounds, and five steals. He’s just the fourth player to record at least 50 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74 (a total of five instances):
Rick Barry (March 26, 1974)
Barry (Jan. 23, 1975)
Michael Jordan (March 18, 1988)
Anthony Davis (Oct. 26, 2016)
Jalen Brunson (Dec. 15, 2023)
Teammate Julis Randle scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds and six assists. RJ Barrett chipped in with 21 points, going 6-10 from the floor and 8-8 from the free throw line.
Kevin Durant scored a team-high 29 points for the Suns, his 20th straight 25-point game. That’s the longest such streak in franchise history by nine games, and the second-longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older (LeBron James, 23).
It’s the third time Durant has scored 25 or more points in at least 20 consecutive games. The only other players in NBA history to produce at least three such streaks are Wilt Chamberlain (six) and Michael Jordan (three).
The Suns’ Devin Booker scored 28 points and dished out nine assists, but made just 11 of his 26 attempts from the field. Backcourt mate Bradley Beal played just five minutes, leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
Quick Hitters
Other tidbits from last night’s games:
Jordan Poole scored 30 points (12-18 field goals) and dished out eight assists as the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 137-123. Teammate Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 31 points, while Tyus Jones had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists for his second career triple-double. The Pacers’ Isaiah Jackson scored a team-high 20 points and snagged a game-high 13 rebounds in just 20 minutes played.
Joel Embiid had 35 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Detroit Pistons 124-92, extending the Pistons’ losing streak to a franchise-record-breaking 22 games. Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last nine games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in franchise history. Embiid has recorded 10 straight 30-point games, matching the franchise record he set last season.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 29 points (11-16 field goals) with a game-high 13 rebounds in a 112-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Teammate Zion Williamson contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 9-16 from the floor. The Hornets’ Terry Rozier led all scorers with 30 points, adding six assists and three steals.
The San Antonio Spurs snapped their franchise-record 18-game losing streak with a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs’ Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points, shooting 12-19 from the field (5-10 on 3-pointers) and 7-7 from the free throw line. Teammate Victor Wembanyama compiled 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Wembanyama has recorded seven straight double-doubles, tying Dwight Howard for the longest such streak in NBA history by a teenager. He’s averaging 19.1 PPG, 14.1 RPG, 3.7 BPG, and 2.1 SPG over that span. The Lakers’ LeBron James scored 23 points and dished out a season-high 14 assists, but misfired on 10 of his 17 shots from the field.
Trae Young produced game highs of 38 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks snapped a five-game losing skid with a 125-104 blowout of the Toronto Raptors. Hawks center Clint Capela scored 18 points on 9-12 shooting from the floor, adding game highs of 15 rebounds and three blocks. Scottie Barnes posted team highs of 23 points and eight assists for the Raptors.
Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Boston Celtics to an easy 128-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. Boston improved to a league-best 19-5 with the win. Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 21 points for the Celtics, making six of his seven 3-point attempts.
Dillon Brooks matched his season high with 26 points as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games with a 103-96 victory over Brooks’ former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane recorded game highs of 28 points and 13 rebounds, but was held to 11-25 shooting from the field.