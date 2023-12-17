Sixers Blow Out Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers ran their winning streak to six games, blowing out the Charlotte Hornets 135-82. It’s the largest margin of defeat in franchise history for the Hornets, and the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history for the Sixers:

+62 — Dec. 25, 1960 (known an Syracuse Nationals)

+54 — Nov. 2, 1970

+53 — Dec. 16, 2023

The Sixers have won three games by at least 40 points this season, already the most such wins in franchise history. In fact, the Sixers have tied the NBA record for most 40-point wins in a single season, a mark they share with 11 other teams.

Over their last five games, the Sixers have a point differential of +159, the largest such figure in NBA history over a five-game span:

+159 — Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 8-16, 2023)

+156 — Sacramento Kings (Dec. 23, 1992–Jan. 5, 1993)

+150 — Phoenix Suns (April 12-19, 1989)

As usual, Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers, producing game highs of 42 points and 15 rebounds in just 29:52 of playing time. He made 18 of his 23 shots from the field and went 6-6 from the free throw line.

Embiid became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game in which he played less than 30 minutes, joining Anthony Davis. Davis had 40 points and 18 rebounds in 28:58 for the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2017.

Embiid has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 11 games, breaking a tie with himself for the longest such streak in franchise history. It’s the 10th straight game in which Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, tying Karl Malone for the second-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger:

11 — Moses Malone (Jan. 26–Feb. 19, 1982)

11 — Shaquille O’Neal (March 28–April 17, 2001)

10 — Karl Malone (April 11–Nov. 9, 1988)

10 — Joel Embiid (Nov. 19–Dec. 16, 2023)

Embiid has 39 career 40-point, 10-rebound games, the most such games in franchise history as well as the most such games among active players.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and dished out a game-high seven assists, making five of his eight 3-point attempts. Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 18 times this season, two more such games than any other duo.

Bucks Extend Pistons Misery

The Milwaukee Bucks destroyed the Detroit Pistons 146-114, extending the Pistons’ franchise-record losing streak to 23 games. The only teams in NBA history with a longer single-season losing streak are the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, each of whom lost 26 games in a row.

The Bucks were led by Damian Lillard, who scored a game-high 33 points with five assists. Lillard shot 11-22 from the field — including 6-14 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws.

Teammate Bobby Portis had a huge game off the bench, scoring 31 points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes of action. Portis made 11 of his 18 attempts from the floor and was a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a relatively quiet night, scoring 22 points on 7-9 shooting from the field. Antetokounmpo also snagged eight rebounds, handed out a team-high six assists, and did not commit a turnover.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last eight games. Only two players in NBA history have recorded a longer such streak:

10 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 11-25, 1966)

9 — Kevin McHale (Jan. 25–Feb. 13, 1987)

8 — Chamberlain (Nov. 29–Dec. 10, 1966)

8 — Artis Gilmore (Oct. 20–Nov. 3, 1978)

8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nov. 28–Dec. 16, 2023)

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham recorded team highs of 25 points and six assists, shooting 10-17 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points, going 8-15 from the floor and sinking all six of his free throw attempts.

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Luka Carries Mavs

Luka Doncic tallied game highs of 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists to carry the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavericks have won five of their last six games, moving into third place in the Western Conference standings.

It’s the eighth 40-point triple-double of Doncic’s career, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

22 — Oscar Robertson

16 — James Harden

13 — Russell Westbrook

8 — Luka Doncic

7 — Wilt Chamberlain

Doncic now has 79 career 35-point games, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for the most such games in franchise history. He already held the franchise record for most 40-point games, a mark he extended to 34 last night.

Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 10 games, breaking a tie with himself for the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s also recorded at least five rebounds and five assists in each of his last eight games. The NBA record for most consecutive 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games is nine by Oscar Robertson.

Teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score 25 points, while Dante Exum scored 18 points on 8-11 accuracy from the floor. Over his last five games, Exum is averaging 19.4 PPG with 68/65/80 shooting splits.

Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 33 points, going 13-22 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Portland’s Jerami Grant made his return after missing four games due to a concussion, scoring 27 points. He shot 12-20 from the floor and did not commit a turnover in 38 minutes played.

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Thunder Rally, Defeat Nuggets

Trailing by eight points with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Denver Nuggets 118-117. The Thunder improved to 16-8 with the win, moving into second place in the Western Conference standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning jumper with less than one second remaining, finishing with a game-high 25 points. He also had a team-high eight assists and six rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 25 points in 19 of his 23 games this season, averaging 30.7 PPG and 6.4 APG with shooting percentages of 54.2% from the field and 91.3% from the free throw line.

Rookie center Chet Holmgren had a big game for the Thunder, scoring 17 points, snagging a team-high 11 rebounds, and blocking an NBA-season-high nine shots. The last rookie to record at least nine blocks in a game was Mitchell Robinson on Nov. 11, 2018.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 24 points and handed out a game-high 12 assists. Jokic has recorded a league-leading 23 double-doubles this season, and he’s tied with Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young for the most 20-point, 10-assist games with 12.

Teammate Michael Porter Jr. also recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds. It’s the 31st time Jokic and Porter Jr. have each recorded a double-double in the same game, the second-most such games in franchise history by a duo (Dikembe Mutombo and LaPhonso Ellis, 44).

Quick Hitters

More notes from around the league: