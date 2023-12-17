Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Dec 17, 2023

In Nov-Dec 1966, Wilt had over 20 points and over 60% FG in 10 straight games.

Then, he had a game of 26 and 57.1%.

Then, he had 8 more games of 20 & 60%!

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