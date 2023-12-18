Pelicans Rout Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans erupted for 85 points in the second half of a 146-110 rout of the San Antonio Spurs. It’s the most points the Pelicans have scored in a half in franchise history, eclipsing the previous mark of 81 achieved twice previously. Their 146 points is the second-highest total in franchise history, trailing only the 149 points they scored versus the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 19, 2018.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have lost 12 games by 35 or more points over the last two seasons. No other team in NBA history has recorded more than nine such losses over a two-season span.
The Pelicans’ CJ McCollum scored a game-high 29 points in just 26 minutes played. McCollum shot 10-15 from the field, making six of his seven 3-point attempts. Teammate Brandon Ingram scored 26 points in 27 minutes, shooting 10-17 from the floor with five 3-pointers made.
All told, the Pelicans made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers, eclipsing the old mark of 21 set four times previously. They are the third team this season to break or tie their franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, joining the Sacramento Kings (25) and Los Angeles Lakers (22, tied).
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 14th double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and hauling in a game-high 15 rebounds despite logging just 23 minutes. It’s the 48th time he’s recorded a double-double while playing less than 24 minutes, the most such games among active players.
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama produced team highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds and blocked a game-high four shots. It’s his eighth consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Dwight Howard for the longest such streak in NBA history by a teenager.
Over those eight games, Wembanyama has totaled 151 points, 112 rebounds, and 30 blocks. The last rookie to record at least 150 points and 30 blocks over an eight-game span was Tim Duncan in 1997-98.
Quick Hitters
A few more notes on last night’s games:
Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 31 points to go with six assists and five rebounds, leading the Boston Celtics to a 114-97 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the Celtics’ fifth straight win, improving their record to an NBA-best 20-5. Brown shot 12-20 from the field, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. The Magic’s Paolo Banchero led all players with 36 points, but needed a career-high 30 field goal attempts to do so. Banchero also tied the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis for game-high rebounding honors with 10.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 128-119, snapping the Rockets’ five-game winning streak. The Bucks were led by Damian Lillard , who posted game highs of 39 points, 11 assists, and three steals. Lillard shot 11-19 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made 12 of his 13 free throws. Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and snagged a game-high 17 rebounds, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the leading rebounder in franchise history (7, 165 and counting). Rockets center Alperen Sengun had 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists and did not commit a turnover.
Kevin Durant recorded his 21st straight 25-point game, scoring a game-high 29 points as the Phoenix Suns edged the Washington Wizards 112-108. Suns guard Devin Booker scored 27 points and dished out a team-high eight assists, while center Jusuf Nurkic hauled in a team-high 17 rebounds. Daniel Gafford had a big night for the Wizards, recording career highs of 26 points (10-13 field goals) and 17 rebounds. Teammate Tyus Jones scored 20 points (9-15 field goals) and posted game highs of 11 assists and six steals. Jones is the first Wizard to record at least 10 assists and five steals in a game since John Wall on April 4, 2017.
Klay Thompson (28 points) and Andrew Wiggins (25) combined for 53 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114. Thompson and Wiggins went 11-16 and 9-12 from the field, respectively. Teammate Stephen Curry scored just seven points, missing 10 of his 12 shots from the floor. Curry’s NBA-record streak of 268 games with at least one 3-pointer made came to an end, as he missed all eight of his attempts from long range. Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson was just 14 years old the last time Curry failed to make a 3-pointer in a game (Nov. 8, 2018). Jerami Grant scored a game-high 30 points on 11-19 shooting from the field for the Trail Blazers, adding seven rebounds and six assists.