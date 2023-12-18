Pelicans Rout Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans erupted for 85 points in the second half of a 146-110 rout of the San Antonio Spurs. It’s the most points the Pelicans have scored in a half in franchise history, eclipsing the previous mark of 81 achieved twice previously. Their 146 points is the second-highest total in franchise history, trailing only the 149 points they scored versus the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 19, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have lost 12 games by 35 or more points over the last two seasons. No other team in NBA history has recorded more than nine such losses over a two-season span.

The Pelicans’ CJ McCollum scored a game-high 29 points in just 26 minutes played. McCollum shot 10-15 from the field, making six of his seven 3-point attempts. Teammate Brandon Ingram scored 26 points in 27 minutes, shooting 10-17 from the floor with five 3-pointers made.

All told, the Pelicans made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers, eclipsing the old mark of 21 set four times previously. They are the third team this season to break or tie their franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, joining the Sacramento Kings (25) and Los Angeles Lakers (22, tied).

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 14th double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and hauling in a game-high 15 rebounds despite logging just 23 minutes. It’s the 48th time he’s recorded a double-double while playing less than 24 minutes, the most such games among active players.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama produced team highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds and blocked a game-high four shots. It’s his eighth consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Dwight Howard for the longest such streak in NBA history by a teenager.

Over those eight games, Wembanyama has totaled 151 points, 112 rebounds, and 30 blocks. The last rookie to record at least 150 points and 30 blocks over an eight-game span was Tim Duncan in 1997-98.

Quick Hitters

A few more notes on last night’s games: