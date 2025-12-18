NBA Game Notes (Dec. 17, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 17. 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Josh Giddey recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, scoring 23 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds and 11 assists (tied with Tre Jones) in the Chicago Bulls’ 127-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giddey shot 8-18 from the field, hitting 5 of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 28 points as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-110 to pick up their seventh win in the last nine games. Jackson Jr. went 10-18 from the floor (2-3 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 12 rebounds, three assists, a team-high three blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jock Landale came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ win over the Timberwolves. Landale shot 8-15 from the field, making four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed three assists, two steals, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 30 minutes played.
Milestones
The Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo (4-11 on threes) made the 1,000th 3-pointer of his career. He reached that mark in 443 games, becoming the 20th-fastest player in NBA history to do so.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Statitudes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.