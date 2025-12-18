Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Josh Giddey recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, scoring 23 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds and 11 assists (tied with Tre Jones) in the Chicago Bulls’ 127-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giddey shot 8-18 from the field, hitting 5 of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 28 points as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-110 to pick up their seventh win in the last nine games. Jackson Jr. went 10-18 from the floor (2-3 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 12 rebounds, three assists, a team-high three blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jock Landale came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ win over the Timberwolves. Landale shot 8-15 from the field, making four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed three assists, two steals, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 30 minutes played.

Milestones