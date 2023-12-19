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“Big Three” Leads Clippers

Each of the LA Clippers’ “Big Three” scored at least 27 points in a 151-127 rout of the Indiana Pacers, extending the Clippers’ winning streak to eight games. It’s the third time the Pacers have allowed at least 150 points in a game this season. The only other team in NBA history to record at least three such games through their first 25 games of a season is the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets with five.

James Harden scored a game-high 35 points and handed out a team-high nine assists for the Clippers. He shot 12-16 from the field with eight 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 100%. Harden became the first player in franchise history to record a 35-point game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 100%.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, making 12 of his 18 attempts from the floor. Leonard has scored at least 25 points in each of his last six games, averaging 32.8 PPG with 65/59/95 shooting splits over that span.

Frontcourt mate Paul George chipped in with 27 points, hitting five of his 11 shots from 3-point range. Center Ivica Zubac scored 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, also hauling in a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a career-high 34 points, going 12-20 from the field and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. Teammate T.J. McConnell also had a nice game off the bench, scoring 10 points and distributing a team-high eight assists in 20 turnover-free minutes.

Bulls Stun Sixers

Joel Embiid compiled 40 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Chicago Bulls stunned the Philadelphia 76ers 108-104, snapping the Sixers’ six-game winning streak.

Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 12 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Embiid — who went 8-9 from the free throw line — has recorded a free throw percentage of at least 80% in each of those 30-point games. The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is James Harden with 14 in a row (Jan. 3–29, 2019).

Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 11 games, tying Moses Malone (Jan. 26–Feb. 19, 1982) and Shaquille O’Neal (March 3–April 17, 2001) for the longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Embiid now has 40 career 40-point, 10-rebound games, making him the seventh player in NBA history to reach that mark. It’s the second-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger, trailing only Shaquille O’Neal (43).

Teammate Tyrese Maxey had 29 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, but made just nine of his 23 attempts from the floor. It’s the 13th time Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season, four more such games than any other duo.

Coby White scored a team-high 24 points for the Bulls, adding a game-high nine assists and eight rebounds. White has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 14 games, averaging 23.4 PPG with 50/50/86 shooting splits over that span.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds and two blocks. DeMar DeRozan was held to 15 points (5-15 field goals), but dished out five assists and recorded a game-high four steals.

Kings Outscore Wizards

The Sacramento Kings scored at least 125 points for the third straight game, outscoring the Washington Wizards 143-131. The Kings have won five of their last six games to improve to 16-9 for the season, while the Wizards fell to 4-22 with the loss.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 35th career triple-double, scoring 28 points on 11-16 shooting from the field to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Sabonis became the 13th player in NBA history to reach 35 triple-doubles. He’s just the third center to do so, joining Nikola Jokic (115) and Wilt Chamberlain (78).

Teammate De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 30 points, adding six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Fox has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 30.5 PPG and 7.1 APG over that span.

The Kings’ Keegan Murray followed up his career-high 47-point outing with 25 points, shooting 9-17 from the floor with four 3-pointers made. Murray has made 16 of his 22 attempts from 3-point range over the last two games, the most threes made over a two-game span in franchise history.

Jordan Poole scored a team-high 28 points for the Wizards, sinking eight of his 13 3-pointers. Teammate Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 27 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Wizards point guard Tyus Jones scored 16 points (7-10 field goals), dished out a team-high nine assists, and did not commit a turnover or personal foul. It’s the 51st game in which Jones has recorded at least five assists with zero turnovers and zero personal fouls, 25 more such games than any other player since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

The Wizards have given up at least 130 points in half of their 26 games this season, five more than any other team. The only team in NBA history to record more such games through their first 26 games of a season is the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets with 17.

Quick Hitters

Other tidbits from last night’s games: