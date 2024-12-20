Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge night in his return to Minnesota, producing game highs of 32 points and 20 rebounds as the New York Knicks routed the Timberwolves 133-107. Towns shot 10-12 from the floor (hitting all five of his 3-point attempts) and 7-9 from the foul line. He also dished out six assists and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with OG Anunoby) in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 133-126 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks. Wembanyama went 13-24 from the field (7-15 on 3-pointers) and 9-12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, five assists, a game-high four blocks, and two steals, and was not charged with a personal foul in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 36 points as the Chicago Bulls rallied to upset the Boston Celtics 117-108 at TD Garden. LaVine shot 11-19 from the field (6-11 from 3-point range) and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He also contributed six rebounds and four assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes of playing time.