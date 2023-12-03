Thunder Withstand 30-0 Run

The Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a furious 30-0 second-half run by the Dallas Mavericks, pulling out a 126-120 victory. The Mavericks’ 30-point run — the longest of the NBA’s play-by-play era — turned a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead with 4:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tallied 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists in the loss. It’s the second time Doncic has recorded at 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game. The only other player in NBA history to produce multiple such games is Oscar Robertson with five. In fact, only three other players have recorded even one such game: Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 14, 1968), James Harden (Dec. 31, 2016), and Nikola Jokic (Dec. 25, 2022).

Doncic has 33 career 30-point triple-doubles, the fifth-highest such total in NBA history:

106 — Oscar Robertson

48 — Russell Westbrook

37 — LeBron James

35 — James Harden

33 — Luka Doncic

Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II produced career-high figures of 20 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks, shooting a perfect 9-9 from the floor. The last rookie to make at least nine field goals in a game without a miss was Darren Collison, who went 10-10 on March 27, 2010.

Lively II is just the second player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game, joining Shawn Bradley on April 7, 1998. Leaguewide, the last rookie to record such a game was Karl-Anthony Towns on Jan. 20, 2016.

Jalen Williams scored a team-high 23 points for the Thunder, also contributing five rebounds and five assists. Teammate Davis Bertans came off the bench to score 15 minutes in just 11 minutes played. Bertans did not miss a shot from the field (3-3, all 3-pointers) or the free throw line (6-6).

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 17 points, his second-lowest total of the season, but handed out a team-high nine assists and recorded a game-high five steals. It’s the third time Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least five steals in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. He also leads the league in steals (44) and steals per game (2.4).

Pacers Race Past Heat

The Indiana Pacers caught fire after a cold first quarter, racing past the Miami Heat 144-129. The Pacers missed 15 field goals in the first quarter (9-24, 37.5%), then proceeded to miss just 14 shots the remainder of the game (47-61, 77.1%).

The Pacers became the first team in NBA history to have four 20-point scorers with an effective field goal percentage of at least 80%:

Bruce Brown (30 PTS, 81.3 eFG%)

Obi Toppin (22 PTS, 112.5 eFG%)

T.J. McConnell (20 PTS, 90.9 eFG%)

Aaron Nesmith (20 PTS, 100.0 eFG%)

Brown’s point total was the second-highest of his career. Brown shot 11-16 from the field, including 4-6 from 3-point range. He recorded just one turnover and did not commit a personal foul.

McConnell, who did not start, dished out 11 assists and missed just one of his 11 shots from the field. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, only one other bench player has recorded a 20-point, 10-assist game with 90% shooting from the field: Jason Terry on Nov. 25, 2009.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 33 points, adding five rebounds and five assists. Butler shot 12-23 from the field and made all nine of his free throws, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes.

Each team was missing an All-Star, as Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out with an illness and Heat center Bam Adebayo rested a bruised hip.

Kings Halt Nuggets Streak

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and dished out a career-high 16 assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 123-117, halting the Nuggets’ four-game winning streak. Sacramento led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Denver’s Nikola Jokic cut the lead to two with 3:06 remaining in the final period.

Fox’s 26 points were matched by reserve Malik Monk, who went 9-14 from the field with four 3-pointers. It’s the fifth time this season Monk has come off the bench to record a 20-point game, tying him with three other players for the league lead.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored 17 points, hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds, and handed out seven assists. Sabonis has season totals of 335 points, 213 rebounds, and 125 assists. It’s the second straight season he’s recorded at least 300 points, 200 rebounds, and 100 assists through 18 games. The only other player in franchise history to do this even once is Oscar Robertson (1961-62).

Jokic scored a game-high 36 points to go with 13 rebounds and 14 assists. It’s his NBA-leading eighth triple-double of the season, just two fewer than all other players combined.

Jokic has scored at least 30 points in five of those triple-doubles. Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 30-point triple-doubles through their first 20 games of a season:

7 — Russsell Westbrook (2016-17)

6 — Oscar Robertson (1961-62)

5 — Nikola Jokic (2023-24)

5 — Luka Doncic (2022-23)

5 — Doncic (2019-20)

The Nuggets played without starting point guard Jamal Murray, who rested a sore ankle. Denver has a record of 7-1 when Murray plays this season, but are just 7-6 when he’s inactive.

Bucks Outscore Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Atlanta Hawks 132-121. The Bucks improved to 14-6 with the win, tied for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo has 36 career triple-doubles, good for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He’s recorded 14 career 30-point triple-doubles, six more such games than all other players in franchise history combined.

Antetokounmpo made 14 of his 20 attempts from the floor. It’s the ninth time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 70%, tying Domantas Sabonis for the fourth-most such games in NBA history.

Teammate Damian Lillard scored 25 points from 10-16 shooting from the field, adding nine assists and six rebounds. Lillard has scored at least 25 points in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 27.7 PPG and 8.7 APG over that span.

The Hawks’ starting backcourt of Trae Young (32 points) and Dejounte Murray (30) combined for 62 points, shooting 13-28 and 12-19 from the field, respectively. It’s the second time they’ve each scored at least 30 points in the same game.

Young also distributed a game-high 12 assists, giving him 64 career 30-point, 10-assist games. The only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games are James Harden (101), LeBron James (96), and Russell Westbrook (84).

Quick Hitters

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