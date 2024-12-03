Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 25 points as the Boston Celtics routed the Miami Heat 108-89, Boston’s eighth win in its last nine games. Pritchard went 10-17 from the field, making five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Josh Giddey recorded his 12th career triple-double, scoring 20 points to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Chicago Bulls’ 128-102 thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets. Giddey shot 9-17 from the floor, although he made just one of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded one steal and one block in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Yves Missi scored a career-high 23 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Atlanta Hawks 124-112. Missi also contributed a team-high 12 rebounds (seven on the offensive end), one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of playing time.