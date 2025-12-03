NBA Game Notes (Dec. 2, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 2, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 42 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 victory over the New York Knicks. Brown shot 16-24 from the field (2-6 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, posting a game-high rating of plus-15 points in 40 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 124-112 to pick up their 13th consecutive win. Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-21 from the floor (5-6 on threes) and 7-10 from the charity stripe. He also recorded four assists and one steal, and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 149-142 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Edwards shot 16-30 from the field (6-13 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 47 minutes played.
Milestones
The Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (26 points, 9-10 field goals) recorded his 20th career game with at least 20 points on 90% shooting from the field, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in NBA history.
