Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 42 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 victory over the New York Knicks. Brown shot 16-24 from the field (2-6 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, posting a game-high rating of plus-15 points in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 124-112 to pick up their 13th consecutive win. Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-21 from the floor (5-6 on threes) and 7-10 from the charity stripe. He also recorded four assists and one steal, and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 149-142 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Edwards shot 16-30 from the field (6-13 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 47 minutes played.

Milestones