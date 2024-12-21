Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 27 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 124-101 to improve to a league-best 24-4 on the season. Mitchell shot 9-15 from the field (3-7 on 3-pointers) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high six assists and swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) in 27 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid produced game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-98 win over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets, who played without leading scorers LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Embiid went 12-24 from the floor (2-4 from 3-point range) and hit eight of his nine free throw attempts. He added five rebounds, two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 31 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams scored a season-high 33 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 104-97 victory over the Miami Heat, the Thunder’s seventh straight win (Tuesday’s loss in the NBA Cup final does not count as a regular season game). Williams shot 12-25 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point rage — and 5-7 from the charity stripe. He also recorded six rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes played.