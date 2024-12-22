Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum compiled game highs of 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Boston Celtics blew out the Chicago Bulls 123-98, his third career triple-double and first 40-point triple-double. Tatum shot 16-24 from the field, making a career-high-tying nine of his 15 attempts from 3-point range.

Second ⭐️

Bobby Portis scored a season-high 34 points to the lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-101 victory over the Washington Wizards. Portis went 12-21 from the floor, hitting six of his nine 3-point attempts. He added a team-high 10 rebounds, a career-high eight assists, and a game-high three steals (tied with Bilal Coulibaly) in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 30 points and tied his career high with 10 blocks in the San Antonio Spurs’ 114-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama shot 8-16 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also snagged seven rebounds, committed just one turnover, and was not charged with a personal foul in 30 minutes played.