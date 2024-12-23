Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-best 11th triple-double of the season, compiling 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic shot 11-20 from the floor, making two of his three 3-point attempts. He added one steal and one block in a team-high 43 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 27 points (tied with Ja’Kobe Walter) as the Houston Rockets got by the Toronto Raptors 114-110. Brooks went 6-12 from the field (2-7 on 3-pointers) and made a career-high 13 of his 14 free throw attempts. He also contributed six rebounds and a game-high three steals (tied with two others) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Yves Missi scored 21 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in the Pelicans’ loss to the Nuggets. Missi sank nine of his 12 attempts from the floor. He also matched his career highs with three blocks and two steals in 40 turnover-free minutes.