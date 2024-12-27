Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 45 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder’s ninth consecutive victory. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 15-22 from the floor (4-5 on 3-pointers) and sank all 11 of his free throw attempts. He added a game-high eight assists (tied with Tyrese Haliburton), seven rebounds, and two blocks, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 30 points as the Atlanta Hawks rallied to defeat the Chicago Bulls 141-133. Johnson went 11-16 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, dished out four assists, and swiped two steals in 39 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 33 points and 10 assists in the Detroit Pistons’ narrow 114-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Detroit’s third straight win and Sacramento’s fifth straight loss. Cunningham shot just 9-24 from the floor (4-11 from 3-point range), but made 11 of his 12 attempts from the foul line. He also had four rebounds in a team-high 38 minutes of playing time.