Thunder Storm Past Knicks

Behind a career-high 36 points from Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed past the New York Knicks 129-120. The Thunder improved to 20-9 on the season, moving within two games of the idle Minnesota Timberwolves for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Williams shot 13-17 from the field, making all five of his 3-point attempts. Only two players in franchise history have recorded a higher effective field goal percentage in a 35-point game:

109.4% — Dale Ellis (April 20, 1990)

92.1% — Rashard Lewis (Nov. 12, 2002)

91.2% — Lewis (Jan. 23, 2005)

91.2% — Jalen Williams (Dec. 27, 2023)

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched Williams’ 36 points, shooting 13-23 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded team highs of eight assists and seven rebounds.

It’s the 21st time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game this season, one shy of Luka Doncic’s league-leading 22 such games. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 16 of those games, again one shy of the league leader (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 17).

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 10 games. He’s averaging 33.4 PPG, 6.8 APG, and 3.3 SPG over that span, with shooting percentages of 55.0% from the field and 87.1% from the free throw line.

Rookie center Chet Holmgren scored 22 points (9-14 field goals) for the Thunder, also blocking a game-high four shots. He’s averaging 17.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 2.7 BPG this season, with 53/37/84 shooting splits.

The Knicks’ Julius Randle scored a team-high 25 points and snagged a game-high nine rebounds (tied), while teammate Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and handed out a team-high seven assists. It’s the 20th time Randle and Brunson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, the second-most such games by a duo (Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, 21).

Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 20 points for the Knicks, sinking seven of his 10 shots from the floor. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, only one other Knick has come off the bench to record back-to-back 20-point games on 70% shooting from the field: Derrick Rose (May 2 & 3, 2021).

Cavs Rally, Stun Mavs

Trailing by nine points midway through the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 15-0 run to stun the Dallas Mavericks 113-110. The Cavaliers — who have won five of their past six games — trailed by as many as 20 points in the second quarter.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had a big night, scoring 24 points, hauling in a game-high 23 rebounds, and distributing six assists. He became the first player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

Caris LeVert came off the bench to record team highs of 29 points and seven assists (tied) for the Cavaliers, making six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. Teammate Craig Porter Jr. produced career highs of 12 rebounds and three steals, matching LeVert’s team-leading seven assists.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a game-high 39 points, also producing team highs of seven rebounds and six assists (tied). Doncic has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 18 games, breaking a tie with himself for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Doncic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 13 consecutive games, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (matching himself, once again). It’s also tied for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player not named Oscar Robertson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also recorded 13 such games in a row from Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, 1972.

Doncic is averaging 33.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 9.2 APG in 29 games this season. He leads the NBA in 30-point games with 22, and has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists 20 times, five more such games than any other player.

End-of-Year Special

Take advantage of my end-of-year special and get 25% off your first 12 months of Statitudes. Just click the button below to redeem this offer.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Quick Hitters

Other notable items from last night’s games: