Jokic Records “Perfect” Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets routed the Memphis Grizzlies 142-105, extending their winning streak to six games. Jokic did not miss a shot from either the field (11-11) or the free throw line (3-3).

Jokic is one of only three players in NBA history to record a “perfect” triple-double (minimum one free throw attempt), and he’s the only player to do so multiple times:

Russell Westbrook (March 22, 2017)

Evan Turner (April 1, 2019)

Nikola Jokic (Jan. 9, 2023)

Jokic (Dec. 28, 2023)

Last night also marked the first time in NBA history a player recorded a “perfect” triple-double while scoring at least 20 points.

It’s the third time Jokic has recorded a triple-double without missing a shot from the field, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in NBA history. The only other player to record multiple such games is Draymond Green with two.

Jokic now has 153 career games in which he’s led his team (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, and assists. That’s the second-most such games in NBA history, trailing only LeBron James (231).

Teammate Jamal Murray recorded his sixth straight 20-point game, scoring 23 points (9-12 field goals) and dishing out nine assists in just 26 minutes played. Murray is averaging 24.2 PPG with 53/56/89 shooting splits over that span.

The Nugget’s Peyton Watson made his first start of the season, scoring a career-high 20 points in 23 turnover-free minutes. Watson also established career highs for field goals attempted (14), 3-pointers made (four), and 3-pointers attempted (10).

Desmond Bane scored a team-high 23 points for the Grizzlies, making nine of his 13 tries from the floor. Teammate Vince Williams Jr. tied his career high with 11 rebounds, but made just one of his seven shots from the floor.

Memphis played without the services of All-Star guard Ja Morant, who was sidelined with an illness. The Grizzlies have won all four games in which Morant has appeared this season.

Twenty-Eight Straight

Despite holding a 19-point halftime lead, the Detroit Pistons fell to the Boston Celtics 128-122 in overtime, extending their losing streak to an unfathomable 28 games. That ties the longest losing streak by a franchise in NBA history set by the Philadelphia 76ers over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

On the flip side, the Celtics have won 22 consecutive regular season games at home, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. It’s also the longest active home winning streak in the NBA.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum shot poorly from the field, making just 11 of his 31 attempts, but tallied 31 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Tatum is the first Celtic to record at least 30 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game since Rajon Rondo on Dec. 25, 20111.

Teammate Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points on 13-21 shooting from the floor, also snagging eight rebounds. Porzingis has scored at least 24 points in each of his last three games, averaging 29.0 PPG and 9.3 RPG with a field goal percentage of 60.8% over that span.

Derrick White added 23 points for the Celtics, hitting nine of his 15 shots from the field. White also blocked two shots, the sixth straight game in which he’s recorded multiple blocks. The last guard to record six such games in a row was Tracy McGrady in February/March 2000.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points (12-22 field goals), adding a team-high nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Cunningham has scored at least 22 points in each of his last six games, averaging 31.7 PPG and 7.2 APG with 57/46/83 shooting splits over that span.

Three Pistons recorded a double-double: Jaden Ivey (22 points, 10 rebounds), Bojan Bogdanovic (17 points, 12 rebounds), and Jalen Duren (15 points, 14 rebounds). Duren has recorded five straight double-doubles, the longest such streak of his career.

Wemby Shines in Win

Rookie Victor Wembanyama compiled 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks as the San Antonio Spurs took down the Portland Trail Blazers 118-105. He’s the first rookie to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game since Tim Duncan on April 16, 1998.

It’s the second time Wembanyama has recorded at least 30 points and five blocks in a game. The only other rookie over the last 30 seasons to produce multiple such games is Tim Duncan in 1997-98 with three.

Wembanyama shot 9-14 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws. The last rookie to make at least 10 free throws without a miss and block at least five shots in a game was David Robinson on March 20, 1990.

Wembanyama did all of this in just 24 minutes of action. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, no other player has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in fewer minutes played.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had a solid all-around game, contributing 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals. He committed just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points apiece to lead the Trail Blazers. Grant also recorded a game-high 10 rebounds with five assists, while Brogdon handed out a team-high six assists and committed only one turnover in 37 minutes.

Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson scored a career-high 25 points, but shot just 8-23 from the field and committed a game-high six turnovers. Henderson established a new career high with six free throws made and tied his career high by hitting three 3-pointers.

Quick Hitters

Other notes on last night’s games: