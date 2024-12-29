Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson erupted for 55 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 136-132 overtime win over the Washington Wizards, New York’s seventh straight victory. Brunson shot 18-31 from the field (but just 3-11 on 3-pointers) and made a career-high 16 of his 17 free throw attempts. He also distributed a game-high nine assists and committed just one personal foul in 44 minutes played

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis produced game highs of 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 132-122, handing the reeling Kings their sixth straight loss. Davis went 12-16 from the floor and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also matched his season high with eight assists in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 46 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 126-122. Irving shot 16-26 from the field (5-12 from 3-point range) and sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high two steals and one block in 39 minutes of playing time.