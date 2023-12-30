Bucks Rally, Beat Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 34 points (tied) and 16 rebounds to go with six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111. The Bucks trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter, but outscored the Cavaliers 40-21 in the third period to take control of the game. Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 games, averaging 131.2 PPG over that span.

Antetokounmpo shot 14-22 from the floor and hit six of his seven free throws. It’s the 11th time he’s recorded a 30-point, 10-rebound game with 60% shooting from the field this season, as many games as the next two closest players combined: Joel Embiid (six) and Nikola Jokic (five). Antetokounmpo has 79 such games for his career, the fifth-highest such total since the ABA-NBA merger:

142 — Shaquille O’Neal

131 — Karl Malone

109 — Charles Barkley

84 — Moses Malone

79 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

Teammate Damian Lillard scored 31 points, going 9-16 from the field and a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. Lillard now has 57 career games in which he’s made at least 10 free throws without a miss, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard have each scored at least 30 points in the same game five times this season, the second-most such games in a season by a duo in franchise history. The record of six such games was set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Flynn Robinson in 1969-70.

The Bucks’ Khris Middleton recorded his second straight double-double, scoring 13 points with a game-high 11 assists and three steals. It’s just the second time in his career Middleton has recorded at least 10 assists in back-to-back games (Feb. 8 & 10, 2021).

Bucks center Brook Lopez grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a game-high six shots, his 68th career game with at least five blocks. The only active player with more such games is Anthony Davis with 75.

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell returned from a four-game absence to match Antetokounmpo’s game-high 34 points, connecting on 14 of his 23 shots from the floor. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and snagged six rebounds.

Center Jarrett Allen had another big night for the Cavaliers, tallying a career-high 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Allen was remarkably efficient from the field, sinking 15 of his 17 attempts. Over his last seven games, Allen is averaging 19.9 PPG and 12.4 RPG with a field goal percentage of 70.6%.

Celtics Extend Home Streak

The shorthanded Boston Celtics improved to 16-0 at home this season, edging the Toronto Raptors 120-118. Dating back to last season, the Celtics have won 23 straight home games in the regular season, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. Boston played without usual starters Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis as well as key reserve Al Horford.

Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to produce game highs of 31 points and 10 rebounds (tied) for the Celtics, also dishing out six assists. Brown shot 11-16 from the field, making five of his six 3-point attempts.

Celtics guard Derrick White compiled 21 points, a team-high seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, albeit with 5-19 shooting from the floor. It’s the seventh straight game in which White has blocked multiple shots, the longest such streak by a guard since Michael Jordan recorded seven such games in a row in February 1987.

The Celtics’ Luke Kornet took advantage of a rare start, scoring a season-high 20 points on 9-11 shooting from the field. Kornet also snagged eight rebounds and blocked a team-high three shots.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors’ scoring attack with 30 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds (tied), five assists, and three blocks. Barnes set career highs for 3-pointers made (seven) and attempted (15).

Barnes has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last three games, tying Pascal Siakam (twice) for the longest such streak in franchise history. For the season, Barnes is averaging 21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.5 BPG in 31 games.

Speaking of Siakam, he contributed 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists to the Raptors’ cause. Siakam shot 10-18 from the field and committed just one turnover in 41 minutes played.

Thunder Get Huge Road Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a huge 119-93 road victory over the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder moved ahead of the Nuggets to take over second place in the Western Conference standings, just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 14-20 from the floor and connected on all 10 of his free throws. He’s the third player in franchise history to record a 40-point game with shooting percentages of 70% from the field and 100% from the free throw line, joining Kevin Durant (Jan. 31, 2010) and James Harden (April 18, 2012).

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points 22 times this season, tying Luka Doncic for the most such games in the NBA. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 17 of those games, one shy of the league lead (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 18).

Rookie center Chet Holmgren added 24 points on 9-14 shooting from the field for the Thunder, making all four of his 3-point attempts. Holmgren has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games (he had 19 in the other), averaging 21.6 PPG with a field goal percentage of 61.4% over that span.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 19 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic missed just one of his 10 shots from the floor, but did not attempt a free throw. This came on the heels of an 11-11 performance from the field on Thursday night, making Jokic the first player to record at least 15 points and 10 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 90% in back-to-back games since Wilt Chamberlain on March 23 & 25, 1973.

Teammate Jamal Murray handed out a game-high 11 assists, but was held to just nine points on 4-15 shooting from the floor. It ended a run of six straight 20-point games for Murray, tied for the second-longest such streak of his career.

Quick Hitters

Additional tidbits from last night’s contests: