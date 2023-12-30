Bucks Rally, Beat Cavs
Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 34 points (tied) and 16 rebounds to go with six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111. The Bucks trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter, but outscored the Cavaliers 40-21 in the third period to take control of the game. Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 games, averaging 131.2 PPG over that span.
Antetokounmpo shot 14-22 from the floor and hit six of his seven free throws. It’s the 11th time he’s recorded a 30-point, 10-rebound game with 60% shooting from the field this season, as many games as the next two closest players combined: Joel Embiid (six) and Nikola Jokic (five). Antetokounmpo has 79 such games for his career, the fifth-highest such total since the ABA-NBA merger:
142 — Shaquille O’Neal
131 — Karl Malone
109 — Charles Barkley
84 — Moses Malone
79 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
Teammate Damian Lillard scored 31 points, going 9-16 from the field and a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. Lillard now has 57 career games in which he’s made at least 10 free throws without a miss, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard have each scored at least 30 points in the same game five times this season, the second-most such games in a season by a duo in franchise history. The record of six such games was set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Flynn Robinson in 1969-70.
The Bucks’ Khris Middleton recorded his second straight double-double, scoring 13 points with a game-high 11 assists and three steals. It’s just the second time in his career Middleton has recorded at least 10 assists in back-to-back games (Feb. 8 & 10, 2021).
Bucks center Brook Lopez grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a game-high six shots, his 68th career game with at least five blocks. The only active player with more such games is Anthony Davis with 75.
The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell returned from a four-game absence to match Antetokounmpo’s game-high 34 points, connecting on 14 of his 23 shots from the floor. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and snagged six rebounds.
Center Jarrett Allen had another big night for the Cavaliers, tallying a career-high 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Allen was remarkably efficient from the field, sinking 15 of his 17 attempts. Over his last seven games, Allen is averaging 19.9 PPG and 12.4 RPG with a field goal percentage of 70.6%.
Celtics Extend Home Streak
The shorthanded Boston Celtics improved to 16-0 at home this season, edging the Toronto Raptors 120-118. Dating back to last season, the Celtics have won 23 straight home games in the regular season, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. Boston played without usual starters Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis as well as key reserve Al Horford.
Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to produce game highs of 31 points and 10 rebounds (tied) for the Celtics, also dishing out six assists. Brown shot 11-16 from the field, making five of his six 3-point attempts.
Celtics guard Derrick White compiled 21 points, a team-high seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, albeit with 5-19 shooting from the floor. It’s the seventh straight game in which White has blocked multiple shots, the longest such streak by a guard since Michael Jordan recorded seven such games in a row in February 1987.
The Celtics’ Luke Kornet took advantage of a rare start, scoring a season-high 20 points on 9-11 shooting from the field. Kornet also snagged eight rebounds and blocked a team-high three shots.
Scottie Barnes led the Raptors’ scoring attack with 30 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds (tied), five assists, and three blocks. Barnes set career highs for 3-pointers made (seven) and attempted (15).
Barnes has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last three games, tying Pascal Siakam (twice) for the longest such streak in franchise history. For the season, Barnes is averaging 21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.5 BPG in 31 games.
Speaking of Siakam, he contributed 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists to the Raptors’ cause. Siakam shot 10-18 from the field and committed just one turnover in 41 minutes played.
Thunder Get Huge Road Win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a huge 119-93 road victory over the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder moved ahead of the Nuggets to take over second place in the Western Conference standings, just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Gilgeous-Alexander went 14-20 from the floor and connected on all 10 of his free throws. He’s the third player in franchise history to record a 40-point game with shooting percentages of 70% from the field and 100% from the free throw line, joining Kevin Durant (Jan. 31, 2010) and James Harden (April 18, 2012).
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points 22 times this season, tying Luka Doncic for the most such games in the NBA. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 17 of those games, one shy of the league lead (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 18).
Rookie center Chet Holmgren added 24 points on 9-14 shooting from the field for the Thunder, making all four of his 3-point attempts. Holmgren has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games (he had 19 in the other), averaging 21.6 PPG with a field goal percentage of 61.4% over that span.
The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 19 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic missed just one of his 10 shots from the floor, but did not attempt a free throw. This came on the heels of an 11-11 performance from the field on Thursday night, making Jokic the first player to record at least 15 points and 10 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 90% in back-to-back games since Wilt Chamberlain on March 23 & 25, 1973.
Teammate Jamal Murray handed out a game-high 11 assists, but was held to just nine points on 4-15 shooting from the floor. It ended a run of six straight 20-point games for Murray, tied for the second-longest such streak of his career.
Quick Hitters
Additional tidbits from last night’s contests:
The Washington Wizards picked up just their sixth win in 31 games this season, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets 110-104. The Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, while Deni Avdija chipped in with 21 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, and six assists. Wizards points guard Tyus Jones tallied 12 points and six assists without committing a turnover or personal foul. It’s the 53rd game in which Jones has recorded at least five assists with zero turnovers and zero personal fouls, 27 more such games than any other player since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78. Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Nets, but made just five of his 16 attempts from the field.
Franz Wagner (32 points, nine rebounds) and Paolo Banchero (29 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 61 points and 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks 117-108. The Knicks’ Julius Randle scored a game-high 38 points on 16-25 shooting from the floor, also hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds with six assists. Teammate Jalen Brunson had 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, but made just four of his 15 field goal attempts (although he went 12-12 from the free throw line). It’s the 21st time Randle and Brunson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, tying the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for the most such games by a duo.
De’Aaron Fox tallied 31 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals in the Sacramento Kings’ 117-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Fox made eight of his 16 attempts from 3-point range, establishing new career highs in both categories. Teammate Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points on 12-17 shooting from the field, adding a team-high 10 rebounds and seven assists. Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points, also recording game highs of nine assists and four steals (tied). Making just his second appearance since November 25, the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson scored 16 points and hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds.
Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 42 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-127 victory over the Houston Rockets. Maxey shot 13-26 from the field and missed just one of his 15 free throws. Sixers forward Tobias Harris scored 22 points (10-18 field goals) to go with seven assists, four steals, and three blocks. Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 33 points (8-12 on 3-pointers), also handing out a game-high 10 assists. Backcourt mate Jalen Green added 31 points, shooting 12-19 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Rockets center Alperen Sengun produced 28 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, hitting 12 of his 16 attempts from the floor.
The Phoenix Suns won consecutive games for the first time this month, cruising past the Charlotte Hornets 133-119. Devin Booker scored a team-high 35 points and distributed seven assists for the Suns, going 10-18 from the field and 10-10 from the free throw line. Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 21 points (8-11 field goals) with game highs of 11 assists and three blocks, while center Jusuf Nurkic scored 24 points (10-13 field goals) and led all players with 15 rebounds. The Hornets’ Terry Rozier scored a game-high 42 points and dished out a team-high eight assists, shooting 14-22 from the field with eight 3-pointers made. Rozier did not commit a turnover in 39 minutes, becoming the first player in franchise history to record a 40-point, 5-assist game with zero turnovers.
Rookie Scoot Henderson scored 22 points and handed out a game-high 11 assists, helping the Portland Trail Blazers outscore the San Antonio Spurs 134-128. Three Trail Blazers scored at least 25 points: Malcolm Brogdon (27 points, seven assists), Jerami Grant (27 points, six rebounds), and Jabari Walker (career-high 25 points, nine rebounds). It’s the first time in franchise history the Trail Blazers have had three 25-point scorers in consecutive games, as Brogdon, Grant, and Henderson did so in the previous game. Keldon Johnson poured in a game-high 29 points to the lead the Spurs, adding seven rebounds and seven assists.
The LA Clippers improved to 11-2 in the month of December, stopping the Memphis Grizzlies 117-106. The Clippers were led by center Ivica Zubac, who scored 15 points (7-8 field goals) and corralled a season-high 20 rebounds. Teammate James Harden struggled through a 4-13 performance from the field, but recorded game highs of 13 assists and three blocks. The Clippers’ Paul George led all players with 23 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart scored 22 points apiece for Memphis Making just his fifth appearance of the season, the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant scored 19 points and dished out a team-high 10 assists. It’s the first time the Grizzlies have lost a game in which Morant played.