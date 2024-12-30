Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Memphis Grizzlies 130-106 for their 11th consecutive victory. Gilgeous-Alexander went 14-19 from the field and hit all six of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists, six rebounds, and a game-high four blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 28 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton scored a game-high 31 points (tied with Jaylen Brown) to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-114 win over the Boston Celtics. Haliburton shot 11-19 from the floor and 8-9 from the foul line. He also contributed seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal, and was not charged with a turnover or a personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Trae Young produced game highs of 34 points and 10 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 136-107 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors, handing the Raptors their 10th straight loss. Young went 10-21 from the field (7-13 on 3-pointers) and sank all seven of his free throw attempts. He also recorded a team-high two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes of playing time.