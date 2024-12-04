Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 38 points as the Denver Nuggets rallied to defeat the Golden State Warriors 119-115, handing Golden State its fifth straight loss. Jokic shot 14-24 from the floor (3-4 from 3-point range) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high 10 rebounds, six assists, a game-high five steals, and one block, posting a rating of plus-23 points in 40 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks cooled off the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies 121-116, Dallas’ fifth straight win. Doncic shot 11-22 from the floor — including 5-9 on 3-pointers — and 10-16 from the free throw line. He added four assists, a game-high four steals, and one block in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 122-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Toronto’s fourth win in seven games since his return from an 11-game absence. Barnes went 13-20 from the field (3-7 on 3-pointers) and made six of his eight free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high nine assists and six rebounds, posting a rating of plus-18 points in 36 minutes of action. On the downside, Barnes tied his career high with seven turnovers.

Milestones

Devin Booker scored a game-high 29 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 104-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Booker surpassed 15,000 career points on a step-back jumper just 23 seconds into the game, becoming the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (28 years and 34 days).

The LA Clippers’ James Harden scored 23 points and dished out a game-high seven assists in a 127-105 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He raised his career total to 26,399 points, passing John Havlicek (26,395) and Paul Pierce (26,397) to take over 17th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points on 10-11 shooting from the floor as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 128-107. He’s scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his 18 games this season. No other player in NBA history has opened a campaign with more than 13 such games in a row.

Doncic has scored at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made in 86 consecutive games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 23 games (James Harden, 63). Ignoring the points, Doncic’s 86-game 3-point streak ranks 10th on the league’s all-time list.

The New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 11th consecutive double-double, scoring a team-high 23 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds in a 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic. It’s the third-longest such streak of his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals as the Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Utah Jazz 133-106. He’s produced 17 straight 20-point games, averaging 30.6 PPG on 53/37/85 shooting splits over that span.

Jokic scored at least 20 points for the 15th consecutive game, matching the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 31.1 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 10.2 APG with 57/53/82 shooting splits over that stretch.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (seven) and Dallas Mavericks (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (15), Charlotte Hornets (six), Golden State Warriors (five), and Utah Jazz (five).

The Cleveland Cavaliers made 16 threes in their 118-87 thrashing of the Wizards. It’s the 27th straight game in which the Cavaliers have made 10 or more 3-pointers, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history.

The Wizards’ 15-game losing skid is the third-longest such streak in franchise history, one loss shy of tying the franchise record. The last nine of those defeats have come by double digits, the longest such streak in franchise history by three games.

Miscellany