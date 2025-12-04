Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray exploded for a season-high 52 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 135-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Murray shot a sizzling 19-25 from the field, hitting 10 of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, four assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns produced game highs of 35 points and 18 rebounds as the New York Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-104. Towns went 13-23 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 6-7 from the charity stripe. He also dished out five assists and swiped two steals in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 33 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 113-103 win over the Chicago Bulls. Porter Jr. shot 10-20 from the field (5-12 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high 10 rebounds, five assists, a team-high two steals (tied with five others), and one block in 34 minutes played.

Milestones

Murray matched the highest 3-point field goal percentage in NBA history by a player who made at least 10 threes in a game. He shares the record of 90.9% with Ty Lawson (April 9, 2011), Klay Thompson (Jan. 21, 2019), Luke Kennard (March 24, 2003), and Aaron Gordon (Oct. 23, 2025).

Murray is the third different player to record a 50-point game for the Denver Nuggets this season, joining Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Only two other teams in NBA history have fielded three such players in a single season: the 1961-62 Los Angeles Lakers (Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Rudy LaRusso) and the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant).

Russell Westbrook (12 points) raised his career total to 26,502 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 121-95 loss to the Houston Rockets, passing Tim Duncan to take over 17th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Bulls’ Josh Giddey (28 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, the second consecutive campaign he’s reached that mark. Giddey now has 23 career triple-doubles, tying Walt Frazier for 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time list.

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (17 rebounds) snagged his 5,000th career rebound in a 115-92 rout of the Atlanta Hawks. He’s the 33rd active player and the 285th player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Streaking

Tyler Herro (20 points) produced his 15th consecutive 20-point game in the Miami Heat’s 118-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the longest such streak of his career (by eight games) and tied for the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (24 points, 13 assists) has recorded at least five assists in 31 straight games, including double-digit dimes in each of his last five contests. He’s also posted 13 consecutive double-doubles.

The Knicks’ Mikal Bridges (two steals) has recorded multiple steals in each of his last 12 games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history behind Mark Jackson’s 15-game run in the 1987-88 season.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Chicago Bulls (five).

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their NBA-record streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 110 in a 122-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s the longest such streak in league history by 13 games.

The Nuggets have won eight consecutive road games, snapping a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. They won seven straight games away from home Feb. 12 to March 16, 2022.

The Nuggets (135 points) have scored at least 120 points in six straight games, the franchise’s longest such streak since the 1990-91 season. They are averaging a league-leading 125.1 PPG this season.

Miscellany