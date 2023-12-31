Pacers Race Past Knicks

The Indiana Pacers tied a franchise single-game record with 23 3-pointers made, racing past the New York Knicks 140-126. It’s the sixth time the Pacers have scored at least 140 points in a game this season, the most such games in NBA history by a team through its first 31 games of a season.

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and distributed a career-high 23 assists, the latter figure tying the franchise single-game record held by Jamaal Tinsley (Nov. 22, 2001). Haliburton became the first player in franchise history to record multiple 20-assist games.

Halibuton — who had 21 points and 20 assists Thursday night — became just the third player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 20 assists in back-to-back games. He joins Magic Johnson (Dec. 18 & 19, 1984) and John Stockton (March 1 & 3, 1990) in this exclusive club.

Over those two games, Haliburton has totaled 43 points and 43 assists with just two turnovers. That ties Stockton (Dec. 7 & 8, 1990) for the fewest turnovers over a two-game span with at least 40 points and 40 assists since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Haliburton has recorded at least 10 assists in each of his last eight games, breaking a tie with himself for the longest such streak in Pacers history. He’s recorded four straight 20-point, 10-assist games, also the longest such streak in franchise history.

Over his last four games, Haliburton has scored 105 points and handed out 68 assists. The only players in NBA history to match or exceed both of those figures over a four-game span are Magic Johnson (December 1988) and Russell Westbrook (May 2021).

Haliburton made his 100th 3-pointer of the season, tying Buddy Hield (2022-23) as the fastest player in franchise history to reach that mark (28 games). Haliburton’s 357 assists are the highest total through 28 games since Rajon Rondo in 2010-11 (375), and he joined Magic Johnson (1988-89) as the only players in NBA history to record at least 600 points and 350 assists through their first 28 games of a season.

Pacers center Myles Turner posted team highs of 28 points and eight rebounds (tied), making 10 of his 17 shots from the field (including 6-8 from 3-point range). Teammate Aaron Nesmith scored 25 points, shooting 8-13 from the floor with seven 3-pointers made.

The Knicks were led by Donte DiVincenzo, who established new career highs for points (38), field goals made (15), and field goals attempted (21). He also matched his career best for 3-pointers — going 7-11 from long range — and recorded a game-high four steals (tied).

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 28 points apiece for the Knicks, with Randle also recording a game-high 12 rebounds. It’s the 22nd time Randle and Brunson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, the most such games by any duo.

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The Strife Is O’er

The strife is o’er, the battle done: ladies and gentlemen, the Detroit Pistons have won a basketball game, beating the Toronto Raptors 129-127. The loss snapped an NBA-record-tying 28-game losing skid, a streak which started the day before Halloween.

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 30 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists, the latter figure matching his career high. Cunningham has scored at least 22 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 31.4 PPG and 7.9 APG with 55/47/86 shooting splits over that span.

Over his last seven games, Cunningham has totals of 220 points and 55 assists. He’s the first Piston to record at least 200 points and 50 assists over a seven-game span since Jerry Stackhouse in January 2001. The only player in franchise history to match or exceed both of Cunningham’s totals over a seven-game span is Hall of Famer Dave Bing.

Pistons center Jalen Duren scored 18 points and hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds, shooting 6-11 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Duren has recorded a double-double in each of his last six games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 14.8 PPG and 13.3 PPG with a field goal percentage of 69.1% in those games.

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Raptors, making 14 of his 24 shots from the floor. Teammate Dennis Schroder added 30 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and also handed out a team-high nine assists, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points (6-9 on 3-pointers) and recorded a game-high four steals.

Quick Hitters

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