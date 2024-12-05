Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jaylen Brown bagged a game-high 28 points in the Boston Celtics’ 130-120 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Celtics’ ninth victory in their last 10 tries. Brown went 10-21 from the floor (missing five of his six 3-point attempts) and 7-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high nine assists, six rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Marcus Sasser), and was not charged with a personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Franz Wagner scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 106-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando’s 13th win in its last 15 games. Wagner shot 12-23 from the field (but just 1-6 from 3-point range) and sank all 10 of his free throe attempts. He also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds (tied with three others) and blocked one shot in 36 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Tyler Herro poured in a game-high 31 points as the Miami Heat routed the Los Angeles Lakers 134-93, matching the fourth-largest margin of victory in franchise history. Herro shot 11-19 from the field, hitting nine of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, four assists, and one steal, posting a rating of plus-30 points in 27 minutes played.