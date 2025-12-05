Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves poured in a game-high 44 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Reaves shot 13-21 from the field (5-11 on threes) and 13-15 from the free throw line. He also dished out 10 assists and grabbed five rebounds in 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Derrick White racked up game highs of 30 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds (tied with two others) as the Boston Celtics destroyed the Washington Wizards 146-101. White went 12-21 from the floor, hitting five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also swiped one steal in 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Keyonte George registered a double-double, scoring 29 points and handing out a game-high 10 assists in the Utah Jazz’s 123-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets. George shot just 8-20 from the field (4-7 on threes), but sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also snagged five rebounds and committed just one turnover in 31 minutes played.

Milestones