NBA Game Notes (Dec. 4, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 4, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Austin Reaves poured in a game-high 44 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Reaves shot 13-21 from the field (5-11 on threes) and 13-15 from the free throw line. He also dished out 10 assists and grabbed five rebounds in 41 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Derrick White racked up game highs of 30 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds (tied with two others) as the Boston Celtics destroyed the Washington Wizards 146-101. White went 12-21 from the floor, hitting five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also swiped one steal in 29 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Keyonte George registered a double-double, scoring 29 points and handing out a game-high 10 assists in the Utah Jazz’s 123-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets. George shot just 8-20 from the field (4-7 on threes), but sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He also snagged five rebounds and committed just one turnover in 31 minutes played.
Milestones
Al Horford (six rebounds) collected his 9,000th career rebound in the Golden State Warriors’ 99-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s the seventh active player and the 58th player in NBA history to reach that mark.
