Embiid Drops 50

Joel Embid scored a season-high 50 points as the Philadelphia 76ers outscored the Washington Wizards 131-126. It’s the sixth 50-point game of Embiid’s career, the third-most such games in franchise history behind Wilt Chamberlain (11) and Allen Iverson (10). Those three are the only Sixers to record multiple 50-point games.

Embiid also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists. He and Chamberlain are the only players in franchise history to record a 50-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game, each with four.

Embiid shot 19-29 from the field and made 11 of his 13 free throws. It’s the fifth time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points on 10-20 shooting from the floor and tied Embiid for team-high honors with seven assists. Embiid and Maxey have each recorded at least 25 points and five assists in the same game seven times this season. Over the last 60 seasons, no other duo has produced more such games through their team’s first 20 games.

The Wizards’ Tyus Jones scored 20 points (8- 11 field goals), handed out eight assists, and committed just one turnover. Jones has recorded 101 assists and 13 turnovers this season, a ratio of 7.77-to-1. That’s the highest such figure through a player’s first 20 games of a season since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78 (minimum 100 assists).

The Wizards have allowed at least 130 points 10 times this season. The only team in NBA history with more such games through their first 20 games of a season is the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets with 13.

The Wizards have lost 12 of their last 13 games and have an overall record of 3-17. That matches the worst 20-game start in franchise history (2012-13).

Luka Reaches Milestone

Despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic compiled 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 147-97 rout of the Utah Jazz. It’s the sixth time the Mavericks have won a game by at least 50 points, the most such games by any franchise in NBA history. Making this even more impressive, the Mavericks did not make their debut until the 1980-81 season.

This was the 60th triple-double of Doncic’s career, making him the ninth player in NBA history to reach that mark. Based on games played, he’s the third-fastest player to do so:

135 — Oscar Robertson

341 — Magic Johnson

349 — Luka Doncic

Doncic now has seven career 40-point triple-doubles, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

22 — Oscar Robertson

16 — James Harden

13 — Russell Westbrook

7 — Wilt Chamberlain

7 — Luka Doncic

By halftime, Doncic had already tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA history to record a 25-point triple-double in the first half of a game.

Doncic shot 14-25 from the field — including 6-12 from 3-point range — and made six of his eight free throws. It’s the 61st time he’s made at least five 3-pointers in a game, nine more such games than any other player in franchise history.

For the Jazz, this matched the second-worst loss in franchise history, trailing only a 56-point defeat at the hands of Milwaukee Bucks on March 14, 1979. The Mavericks also dealt the Jazz a 50-point loss on Nov. 14, 2018.

Quick Hitters

Other notes on a busy night of NBA action: