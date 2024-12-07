Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to their sixth consecutive win, scoring a team-high 31 points and dishing out a game-high 20 assists in a 134-132 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Young shot just 9-25 from the field, but made five 3-pointers and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also recorded two steals in 42 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

LeBron James recorded his 119th career triple-double, racking up 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Hawks. James went 14-25 from the floor (6-11 on 3-pointers) and made five of his six free throws. He added a game-high three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-105, Boston’s 10th win in its last 11 games. Tatum shot 12-20 from the field (4-10 from 3-point range) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes of action.