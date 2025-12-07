Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Johnson produced his second straight triple-double, compiling game highs of 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 131-116 win over the Washington Wizards. Johnson shot 10-18 from the field and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also swiped two steals and committed just one personal foul in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 42 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 127-111 victory over the Miami Heat. LaVine went 12-24 from the floor (8-13 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds and one steal, and was not charged with a turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 35 points as the Brooklyn Nets routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-101. Porter Jr. shot 14-23 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added nine rebounds, three assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Ziaire Williams), and one block in 33 minutes played.

