NBA Game Notes (Dec. 6, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 6, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jalen Johnson produced his second straight triple-double, compiling game highs of 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 131-116 win over the Washington Wizards. Johnson shot 10-18 from the field and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also swiped two steals and committed just one personal foul in 39 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Zach LaVine scored a game-high 42 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 127-111 victory over the Miami Heat. LaVine went 12-24 from the floor (8-13 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds and one steal, and was not charged with a turnover in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 35 points as the Brooklyn Nets routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-101. Porter Jr. shot 14-23 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added nine rebounds, three assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Ziaire Williams), and one block in 33 minutes played.
Milestones
The LA Clippers’ James Harden (34 points) moved into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a 109-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has 28,303 career points, surpassing Carmelo Anthony (28,289).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Statitudes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.