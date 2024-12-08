Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic poured in a career-high 56 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Denver Nuggets fell to the hapless Washington Wizards 122-113, snapping Washington’s 16-game losing skid. Jokic shot 22-38 from the field (3-5 on 3-pointers) and 9-13 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and dished out eight assists in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Evan Mobley scored a career-high 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-102 victory over the reeling Charlotte Hornets, losers of eight consecutive games. Mobley went 16-23 from the floor, hitting six of his eight 3-point attempts. He added a team-high 10 rebounds (tied with Jarrett Allen) and a game-high three blocks in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, producing team highs of 29 points, 15 assists (also a career high) and 10 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons knocked off the New York Knicks 120-111. Cunningham shot 9-17 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and 6-7 from the free throw line. He posted a rating of plus-16 points in 35 minutes of court time.