Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

LeBron James scored 10 of his 29 points in the final 4:25 of the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-108. James shot 12-17 from the field, making four of his six 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 115-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic went 11-16 from the floor, sinking four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Miles Bridges) and swiped one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 30 points (tied with Brandon Ingram) as the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-113 to pick up their fifth straight win. Brown shot 9-19 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes played.

Milestones