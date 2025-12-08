NBA Game Notes (Dec. 7, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 7, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
LeBron James scored 10 of his 29 points in the final 4:25 of the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-108. James shot 12-17 from the field, making four of his six 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 115-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic went 11-16 from the floor, sinking four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Miles Bridges) and swiped one steal in 35 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 30 points (tied with Brandon Ingram) as the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-113 to pick up their fifth straight win. Brown shot 9-19 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes played.
Milestones
James appeared in his 1,015th regular season win, breaking a tie with Robert Parish for second place on the NBA’s career leaderboard. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leader with 1,074 victories.
