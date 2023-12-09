A recap of last night’s packed 13-game slate:

Scottie Barnes recorded his first career 30-point triple-double, but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Raptors fell to the Charlotte Hornets 119-116. Barnes tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, making 12 of his 18 attempts from the floor. The Hornets’ Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 24 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, while Terry Rozier contributed 21 points and a game-high 13 assists.

The Orlando Magic routed the Detroit Pistons 123-91, handing the Pistons their 19th consecutive loss. That’s the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history and tied for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history. Franz Wagner (27 points) and Paolo Banchero (24) combined for 51 points to lead the Magic, with neither player committing a turnover.

Joel Embiid had 38 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last six games, the longest such streak of his career and tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, the fifth time he and Embiid have each scored at least 30 points in the same game. The only other teammates in NBA history to produce at least five such games through their team’s first 21 games of a season are the Los Angeles Lakers’ Elgin Baylor and Jerry West (11 in 1961-62, six in 1962-63).

The Boston Celtics improved to 10-0 at home with a 133-123 win over the New York Knicks. Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points to lead the Celtics, hitting 10 of his 16 shots from the field (including 6-10 on 3-pointers).

The Brooklyn Nets walloped the Washington Wizards 124-97, picking up their sixth win in the last seven games. The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 21 points on 9-15 accuracy from the floor, while Nic Claxton scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in just 26 minutes played. The Wizards have lost 13 of their last 14 games, and have given up at least 120 points an NBA-high 15 times this season (tied with the San Antonio Spurs).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Golden State Warriors 138-136 in overtime. It’s the third time Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least 30 points and five steals in a game this season, one more such game than all other players combined (LeBron James and Jayson Tatum, one apiece). Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, making six of his 12 shots from 3-point range. Curry surpassed 100 3-pointers made for the season, the fifth time he’s reached that mark in 20 or fewer games. No other player in NBA history has accomplished this feat even once.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six consecutive games, the latest a 127-103 blow out of the Memphis Grizzlies. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert led the way, tallying 16 points, 20 rebounds, and six blocks. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record at least 20 rebounds and five blocks in a game, joining Kevin Garnett (three times). Gobert recorded his 1,500th career block, becoming the fourth active player to reach that mark.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 111-99, notching their fifth win in the last six games. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 27 points to go with a career-high 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Chicago Bulls ran their winning streak to four games with a 121-112 victory over the reeling San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs lost their 16th straight game, matching the longest losing streak in franchise history. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 20 rebounds, and four blocks, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game (19 years, 338 days). Four Bulls scored at least 20 points, led by Coby White’s 24 on 9-15 shooting from the field.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 114-106 win over the Phoenix Suns. Through the first three quarters, Fox made just five of his 15 shots from the field and did not attempt a free throw, but went 6-9 from the floor and 8-10 from the free throw line in the final period. Teammate Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, a game-high 17 rebounds, and five assists. The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a team-high 28 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

Center Alperen Sengun had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists as the Houston Rockets knocked off the Denver Nuggets 114-106, picking up their first road win of the season. The Rockets’ starting backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green led the scoring with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Nikola Jokic tallied 23 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists for the Nuggets, but made just nine of his 26 tries from the floor. Jokic has missed 40 of his 58 attempts from the field over his last two games, tying the franchise record for most field goals missed over a two-game span (Michael Adams, February 1991).

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic produced game highs of 32 points and 10 assists in a 125-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of his last six games, averaging 34.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 10.0 APG over that span. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, adding a team-high eight assists and five rebounds.