Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Derik Queen recorded his first career triple-double, compiling game highs of 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 135-132 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Queen was incredibly efficient, going 11-15 from the field and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high four shots in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns 108-105. Edwards shot a blistering 15-21 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Naz Reid) and one steal, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Russell Westbrook produced his NBA-record 207th career triple-double, scoring a team-high 24 points to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and 14 assists in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook made 10 of his 16 attempts from the field, including two 3-pointers. He also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Precious Achiuwa) and blocked one shot in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

Queen became the first rookie in New Orleans Pelicans history to record a 30-point triple-double. Only four players in NBA history have recorded their first career 30-point triple-double at a younger age than Queen’s 20 years and 346 days: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, and Victor Wembanyama.

Streaking

The Pacers’ Jay Huff (four blocks) has blocked multiple shots in each of his last 10 games, tying Alex Sarr (Oct. 24 to Nov. 10, 2025) for the longest such streak in the NBA this season. Huff leads the league in blocks (59) and blocks per game (2.5) this season.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (seven).

The Minnesota Timberwolves (105 points) have scored at least 100 points in 82 straight regular season games, breaking a tie with the Cincinnati Royals (Nov. 18, 1960 to Nov. 21, 1961) and the Indiana Pacers (March 25, 2023 to March 25, 2024) for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany