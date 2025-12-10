NBA Game Notes (Dec. 9, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Dec. 9, 2025.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Desmond Bane matched his season high with 37 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 117-108 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Bane shot 14-24 from the field, sinking six of his nine 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds, five assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 35 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Brunson went 13-19 from the floor, hitting six of his nine attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a team-high four assists (tied with three others) and blocked one shot, and was charged with just one personal foul in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points in the Raptors’ loss to the Knicks. Ingram shot 11-18 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed six rebounds, six assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with five others), committing just one personal in 39 minutes played.
Milestones
Brunson recorded his 87th career 30-point game with the Knicks, tying Richie Guerin for third place on the franchise’s all-time list. The top two spots are owned by Patrick Ewing (203 games) and Carmelo Anthony (108).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Statitudes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.