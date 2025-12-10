Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Desmond Bane matched his season high with 37 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 117-108 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Bane shot 14-24 from the field, sinking six of his nine 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds, five assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 35 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Brunson went 13-19 from the floor, hitting six of his nine attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out a team-high four assists (tied with three others) and blocked one shot, and was charged with just one personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points in the Raptors’ loss to the Knicks. Ingram shot 11-18 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed six rebounds, six assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with five others), committing just one personal in 39 minutes played.

