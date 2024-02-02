Career-High 51 for Maxey

Tyrese Maxey celebrated his first All-Star selection by scoring a career-high 51 points, helping the Philadelphia 76ers snap a four-game losing skid with a 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz. Maxey shot 17-27 from the field — including 7-9 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws.

Maxey did not commit a turnover in 41 minutes played. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, he’s the second-youngest player to record a 50-point game with zero turnovers (age in years-days):

23-058 — Jayson Tatum (April 30, 2021)

23-089 — Tyrese Maxey (Feb. 1, 2024)

23-144 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 14, 2002)

23-306 — Luka Doncic (Dec. 31, 2022)

24-084 — Rashard Lewis (Oct. 31, 2003)

This was the second 50-point game of Maxey’s career, the first coming earlier this season on November 12 versus the Indiana Pacers. He’s the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (11), Allen Iverson (10), and Joel Embiid (eight).

Maxey and Embiid became just the third teammates in NBA history to each record multiple 50-point games in the same season. They join Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (1961-62 Los Angeles Lakers) and Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving (2021-22 Brooklyn Nets).

Maxey is the fifth different player to record multiple 50-point games this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Embiid. The only other season in NBA history to produce at least five such players was 2022-23, when six players achieved the feat.

The Sixers’ Tobias Harris scored 28 points, making 13 of his 21 shots from the floor. Harris also produced a team-high seven assists and five rebounds in 39 turnover-free minutes.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 28 points and snagged a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with the Sixers’ Paul Reed). Markkanen went 10-15 from the field with four 3-pointers made, and was not charged with a turnover in 33 minutes played.

Utah’s Collin Sexton added 22 points (8-14 field goals) and six assists in 25 minutes of action, while fellow guard Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 16 points and hand out a game-high 10 assists. Clarkson, however, shot just 5-15 from the field, missing six of his seven 3-point attempts.

Knicks Win Again

The New York Knicks won their ninth consecutive game, rallying to defeat the Indiana Pacers 109-105. The Knicks trailed by 13 points with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, but from that point forward outscored the Pacers 64-47.

First-time All-Star selection Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Knicks. He attempted 30 field goals, making 15 of them, and hit nine of his 11 free throws. Brunson recorded just one assist, matching his season low.

It’s the fifth time Brunson has scored at least 40 points in a game this season. The only other guard in franchise history to record at least five such games in a single season is Richie Guerin with seven in 1961-62.

Brunson’s starting backcourt mate, Donte DiVincenzo, scored an inefficient 20 points. DiVincenzo misfired on 18 of his 26 shots from the field — including 12 of his 16 attempts from 3-point range — and did not attempt a free throw. He tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers missed in a game shared by John Starks (March 26, 1995) and JR Smith (twice).

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein posted a double-double, scoring 12 points (6-8 field goals) and hauling in a game-high 19 rebounds, a career-high eight of which came on the offensive end. He also dished out a team-high six assists.

Forward Precious Achiuwa also had a double-double for the Knicks, compiling 12 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, and a game-high four steals in a career-high 43 minutes played. He tied his career high with 16 field goals attempted, but only made five of them.

The Knicks have won 15 of their last 17 games, the first time they’ve won at least 15 games in a 17-game span since 2013. New York has moved into third place in the Eastern Conference standings, just a half-game behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers’ Jalen Smith came off the bench to produce team highs of 20 points and nine rebounds in just 24 minutes played. He went 9-11 from the floor, tying his career high for field goals made.

Quick Hitters

Recapping the two remaining games: