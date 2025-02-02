Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 22nd triple-double of the season, producing game highs of 28 points and 17 assists to go with a team-high 13 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets’ 107-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic shot 9-17 from the floor and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high four steals and blocked one shot in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Bam Adebayo fell one assist shy of a triple-double, registering game highs of 30 points and nine assists to go with a team-high 12 rebounds (tied with Kel’El Ware) as the Miami Heat edged the San Antonio Spurs 105-103. Adebayo made 13 of his 21 field goal attempts, including a game-winning 19-foot jumper as time expired. He added a game-high three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Aaron Wiggins erupted for a career-high 41 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 144-110 rout of the Sacramento Kings. Wiggins went 16-30 from the floor, making six of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds and posted a rating of plus-31 points in 40 minutes of court time.

Bonus ⭐️

Shams Charania broke the internet last night with the shocking announcement that the Dallas Mavericks had traded Luka Donic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The news was so stunning that Charania had to inform his X followers multiple times that his account had not been hacked.