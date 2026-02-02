Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 130-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was typically efficient, making 16 of his 23 shots from the field. He added a game-high 17 rebounds, five assists, a game-high four blocks (tied with Donovan Clingan), and two steals in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 34 points and 13 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-111 win over the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander went 11-16 from the floor and 11-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama compiled game highs of 25 points (tied with Desmond Bane), five blocks, and four steals as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 112-103. Wembanyama shot 7-13 from the field and 11-15 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds in 28 minutes played.

