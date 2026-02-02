NBA Game Notes (Feb. 1, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 1, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 130-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was typically efficient, making 16 of his 23 shots from the field. He added a game-high 17 rebounds, five assists, a game-high four blocks (tied with Donovan Clingan), and two steals in 30 turnover-free minutes.
Second ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 34 points and 13 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-111 win over the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander went 11-16 from the floor and 11-13 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama compiled game highs of 25 points (tied with Desmond Bane), five blocks, and four steals as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 112-103. Wembanyama shot 7-13 from the field and 11-15 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds in 28 minutes played.
Milestones
Allen became the first player in NBA history to record a 40-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist game while playing less than 30 minutes (he logged 29 minutes and 30 seconds, to be exact).