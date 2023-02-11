Old West Shootout

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 44 points and dished out seven assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder outgunned the Portland Trail Blazers 138-129. Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 of his 16 shots from the field (81.3%), becoming the first player in franchise history to score at least 40 points on 80% shooting from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander also made 18 of his 19 free throw attempts (94.7%). He’s just the second player in NBA history to attempt at least 15 shots from both the field and the free throw line with shooting percentages of 80% and 90%, respectively. He joins Amar’e Stoudemire, who achieved the feat on Nov. 5, 2008.

The Thunder’s Luguentz Dort saw his first game action since January 25, coming off the bench to score 18 points in just 20 minutes played. Dort made all six of his shots from the field, including three 3-pointers. He recorded a game-high plus-minus of +30 in his limited minutes.

The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard’s 38 points and nine assists. Lillard shot 10-18 from the field — including 6-13 from 3-point range — and made 12 of his 13 free throws. It’s the 34th time Lillard has made at least 10 free throws and five 3-pointers in a game, the second-most such games in NBA history. James Harden is the runaway leader with 79.

Lillard has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 18 games, averaging 36.8 PPG and 7.6 APG with shooting percentages of 50.8% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range, and 94.8% from the free throw line over that span.

Perfect 10 for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 35 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in just 30 minuets played as the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the LA Clippers 119-106. The Bucks have won 10 consecutive games and own the second-best record in the NBA at 39-17.

During the winning streak, Antetokounmpo has averaged 37.3 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 5.5 APG with a field goal percentage of 59.8%. The only other player in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG over a 10-game span without a loss is Oscar Robertson in 1964.

Bucks center Brook Lopez scored 22 points, grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, and blocked three shots. He shot 9-13 from the field (69.2%) with four 3-pointers made. Lopez made his 100th 3-pointer of the season midway through the third quarter. It’s the fourth time he’s made at least 100 3-pointers and blocked 100 shots in a season, tying Rasheed Wallace for the most such seasons in NBA history.

The Clippers’ Paul George tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, the latter two figures team highs. George made a 3-pointer with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter to push him over 16,000 career points.

Sixers Rally, Defeat Knicks

Joel Embiid tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 12-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 119-108. Embiid made 14 of his 18 shots from the field and seven of his 10 attempts from the free throw line.

Embiid has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 15 games, the second-longest such streak of his career. He now has 111 career 30-point, 10-rebound games, matching Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most such games in franchise history (Charles Barkley, 128).

Teammate James Harden scored 20 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. It’s the 16th time Harden has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, the fourth-most such games in the NBA.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 30 points apiece to lead the Knicks. Randle also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, shooting 11-20 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Randle has produced a double-double in 26 of his last 30 games, narrowly missing three more by just a single rebound. He’s averaging 27.0 PPG and 12.8 RPG over that span.

Brunson shot 12-19 from the field (63.2%) and made four of his five free throws. He also contributed a team-high nine assists and seven rebounds. Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games. He’s averaging 29.9 PPG and 6.4 APG over that span, with shooting percentages of 54.3% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 82.4% from the free throw line.

Tatum, White Lead Celts

Jayson Tatum scored 41 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the second quarter, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):

24-344 — Jayson Tatum

25-223 — Bradley Beal

25-357 — D’Angelo Russell

26-010 — Devin Booker

26-039 — Klay Thompson

The only other player in franchise history to make at least 1,000 3-pointers is Paul Pierce (1,823).

It was Tatum’s eighth 40-point game of the season. The only player in franchise history to record more such games in a single season is Larry Bird:

11 — Larry Bird, 1987-88

9 — Larry Bird, 1984-85

8 — Jayson Tatum, 2022-23

8 — Paul Pierce, 2000-01

Teammate Derrick White scored a career-high 33 points and handed out 10 assists, his first career 30-point, 10-assist game. White shot 12-19 from the field with a career-high eight 3-pointers made.

LaMelo Ball had 24 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost six consecutive games. The Hornets are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the Eastern Conference (15-42). They have lost 25 games by double digits this season, second only to the San Antonio Spurs (27).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: