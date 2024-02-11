Curry’s 33-Footer Lifts Warriors
Stephen Curry sank a 33-footer with less than one second remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Golden State Warriors over the Phoenix Suns 113-112. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games, squaring their record at 25-25 on the season.
Curry finished with a team-high 30 points, nine rebounds (also a team high), and six assists, making nine of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. Curry has made 20 3-pointers over his last two games. It’s the fifth time he’s made 20 or more 3-pointers over a two-game span. The only other player in NBA history to do this even once is James Harden (Dec. 11 & 13, 2019).
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points on 9-18 shooting from the floor, the 13th straight game in which he’s scored at least 15 points with a field goal percentage of 50%. That breaks a tie with Chris Mullin (January 1989) and David Lee (December 2012) for the longest such streak in franchise history.
Golden State’s Draymond Green had 15 points, a game-high nine assists, and seven rebounds, hitting seven of his nine field goal attempts. Rookie Brandin Podziemski added 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points and dished out six assists for the Suns, going 11-21 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Kevin Durant scored 24 points, snagged a game-high 10 rebounds, and handed out a team-high seven assists, but made just 10 of his 25 shots from the floor.
Quick Hitters
Miscellany from the rest of last night’s contests:
The Dallas Mavericks destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder 146-111, notching their fourth straight victory. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic produced 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, the former two figures game highs. Backcourt mate Kyrie Irving contributed 25 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. It’s the sixth time Doncic and Irving have each recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre and Rolando Blackman for the most such games in franchise history by a duo. Daniel Gafford made his Mavericks debut, posting 19 points (7-11 field goals) and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes played. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 25 points (9-16 field goals), adding six rebounds and five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 32 of his last 33 games, including the last 12 in a row.
Paul George scored a game-high 33 points as the LA Clippers rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 112-106. George made just four of his 13 attempts from 3-point range, but went 10-11 from inside the arc. Teammate Kahwi Leonard added 24 points, while James Harden had 14 points to go with team highs of eight assists and six rebounds. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points to lead Detroit, who also received 20-point efforts from Cade Cunningham (22 points, game-high 10 assists, six rebounds) and Simone Fontecchio (20 points, nine rebounds). Pistons center Jalen Duren hauled in a game-high 18 rebounds, his third straight game with at least 15 boards. At 20 years and 84 days old, he’s the second-youngest player in NBA history to record three such games in a row, trailing only Dwight Howard.
The Brooklyn Nets blew out the San Antonio Spurs 123-103, handing the Spurs their seventh straight loss. Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas scored a game-high 25 points (5-10 on 3-pointers), while center Nic Claxton chipped in with 20 points (10-15 field goals) and a game-high 11 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 15 points and handed out a game-high 12 assists in his Nets debut. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 21 points, followed by Keldon Johnson (19 points, 7-14 field goals) and Devin Vassell (17 points, six assists). They were the only Spurs to score in double figures.
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up just their second win in the last 10 games, knocking off the Washington Wizards 119-113. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 28 points, adding nine rebounds and a team-high seven assists. Backcourt mate Buddy Hield tallied 23 points (9-16 field goals), six assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals, while Ricky Council IV recorded his first career double-double (19 points, team-high 10 rebounds). Tyus Jones scored a season-high 25 points (6-9 on 3-pointers) to pace the Wizards, also delivering a game-high nine assists. Jones received help from Deni Avdija (21 points, game-high 13 rebounds, five assists) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points, five assists, career-high four blocks). The Wizards have lost 18 of their last 21 games, including the last six in a row.
Franz Wagner scored a game-high 36 points as the Orlando Magic outlasted the Chicago Bulls 114-108 in overtime. Wagner shot 12-22 from the field — including 5-12 from 3-point range — and made seven of his 10 free throws. The Magic’s Paolo Banchero contributed 19 points, a game-high eight assists, and seven rebounds, while Cole Anthony came off the bench to record a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 28 points for the Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic adding 26 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
The Charlotte Hornets snapped their 10-game losing streak, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 115-106. Charlotte’s Mile Bridges scored a team-high 25 points, making 11 of his 13 shots from the floor. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Brandon Miller (7-9 field goals) and Vasilije Micic (8-13 field goals) added 18 points apiece for the Hornets. Micic also distributed a game-high nine assists (tied with teammate Tre Mann). The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. bagged a game-high 29 points, going 12-23 from the field with five 3-pointers made.
The Cleveland Cavaliers improved their NBA-best road record to 17-8 with a 119-95 rout of the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland has won 17 of its last 18 games, including the last nine in a row. Jarrett Allen led eight Cavaliers in double figures, scoring 18 points (9-12 field goals) and securing a game-high 15 rebounds. Frontcourt mate Evan Mobley also recorded a double-double, posting 17 points (7-13 field goals) and 11 rebounds. The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes recorded his fourth career triple-double, producing game highs of 24 points and 10 assists to go with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 125-111 victory over the New York Knicks. Haliburton’s backup, T.J. McConnell, had 16 points (8-10 field goals) and six assists in just 18 minutes of action. Pacers center Myles Turner scored a team-high 23 points, sinking all nine of his shots from the floor. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 39 points for the Knicks, shooting 14-25 from the field and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, the longest such streak of his career. Teammate Josh Hart grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and handed out a team-high five assists, his seventh consecutive 10-rebound game.
The Atlanta Hawks won for the sixth time in their last eight games, defeating the Houston Rockets 122-113. The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray compiled a game-high 34 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, with backcourt mate Trae Young contributing 18 points and a team-high eight assists. Atlanta also received 20-point efforts from starting forwards Saddiq Bey (24 points, six rebounds, 8-15 field goals) and Jalen Johnson (21 points, six rebounds, 8-11 field goals). The Rockets’ Jalen Green recorded his first career triple-double, scoring a team-high 26 points to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 24 points as the New Orleans Pelicans got by the Portland Trail Blazers 93-84. Murphy III shot 7-10 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and made five of his six free throws. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas chipped in with 16 points (7-9 field goals) and a team-high nine rebounds, while forward Brandon Ingram had 17 points and a game-high nine assists. Portland’s Jerami Grant matched Murphy III’s 24 points, with Deandre Ayton adding 18 points and game highs of 17 rebounds and three blocks.