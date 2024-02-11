Curry’s 33-Footer Lifts Warriors

Stephen Curry sank a 33-footer with less than one second remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Golden State Warriors over the Phoenix Suns 113-112. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games, squaring their record at 25-25 on the season.

Curry finished with a team-high 30 points, nine rebounds (also a team high), and six assists, making nine of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. Curry has made 20 3-pointers over his last two games. It’s the fifth time he’s made 20 or more 3-pointers over a two-game span. The only other player in NBA history to do this even once is James Harden (Dec. 11 & 13, 2019).

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points on 9-18 shooting from the floor, the 13th straight game in which he’s scored at least 15 points with a field goal percentage of 50%. That breaks a tie with Chris Mullin (January 1989) and David Lee (December 2012) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Golden State’s Draymond Green had 15 points, a game-high nine assists, and seven rebounds, hitting seven of his nine field goal attempts. Rookie Brandin Podziemski added 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points and dished out six assists for the Suns, going 11-21 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Kevin Durant scored 24 points, snagged a game-high 10 rebounds, and handed out a team-high seven assists, but made just 10 of his 25 shots from the floor.

Quick Hitters

Miscellany from the rest of last night’s contests: