Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Denver Nuggets in a 146-117 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver’s seventh straight victory. Jokic shot 15-22 from the field and made all eight of his free throw attempts. He also contributed eight assists, a game-high seven rebounds (tied with Donovan Clingan), a game-high three steals, and one block in 31 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan poured in a season-high 42 points as the Sacramento Kings edged the Dallas Mavericks 129-128 in overtime. DeRozan went 15-22 from the floor (4-6 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and committed just one turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama compiled game highs of 31 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in the San Antonio Spurs’ 131-121 win over the Washington Wizards. Wembanyama shot 12-21 from the field, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. He added four assists and two steals, and was charged with only one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a game-high 38 points (tied with Damian Lillard) in a 125-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was Curry’s 1,000th career regular season game with the Warriors, making him the first player in franchise history to reach that mark.

The Oklahoma City Thunder shot a sizzling 27-55 from beyond the arc in a 137-101 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans, setting a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game. The previous mark of 23 had been set on April 10, 2019 and tied on Feb. 4, 2024.

Streaking

Anthony Edwards bagged a game-high 44 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 128-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He became the first player in franchise history to record three straight 40-point games.

Edwards has produced 14 straight 20-point games, the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 33.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.3 APG with 46.4/43.1/86.2 shooting splits over that stretch.

Curry has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history age 36 years or older to record at least four such games in a row, joining LeBron James (four times), Karl Malone, and Michael Jordan.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points, his 47th consecutive 20-point game. It’s the longest such streak of his career and the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 21 games, the longest such streak of his career and the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaging 35.2 PPG and 5.7 APG with 54.3/36.8/92.3 shooting splits over that span.

Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in seven consecutive games, matching the longest such streak in Nuggets history. He’s averaging 30.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 11.3 APG with 64.8/38.5/86.4 shooting splits over that stretch.

LeBron James had 24 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz. He’s scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 40 years or older.

James’ new teammate, Luka Doncic , scored 14 points in his Laker debut. He made one triple to extend his 3-point streak to 93 games, the eighth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Wembanyama has blocked at least one shot in 84 consecutive games, the longest such streak in Spurs history (by 23 games) and the longest such streak in the NBA this century.

Wembanyama has recorded at least one 3-pointer made and one block in each of his last 41 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 20 games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (seven), Los Angeles Lakers (six), and Oklahoma City Thunder (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (nine).

The Thunder have scored at least 120 points in six straight games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. They also recorded six such games in a row from Feb. 23, 1968 to March 7, 1968, when the franchise was known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Lakers have recorded six consecutive 120-point games for the first time since December 1985. They have won all six of those contests, averaging 126.7 PPG over that span.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 17-43 from long range, the 58th straight game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 103-85, going 17-53 from 3-point range. They’ve made 15 or more threes in each of their last nine games, tied for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany