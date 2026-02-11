NBA Game Notes (Feb. 10, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 10, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama scored 37 of his game-high 40 points in the first half as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Los Angeles Lakers 136-108. Wembanyama shot 13-20 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high 12 rebounds, two steals, and one block in just 26 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Jalen Brunson poured in a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough in the New York Knicks’ 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. Brunson went 15-31 from the floor (4-14 on threes) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He added eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Naji Marshall came off the bench to score a game-high 31 points, but the Dallas Mavericks dropped their eighth straight game with a 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Marshall shot 12-17 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped one steal, and was not charged with a personal foul in 36 minutes played.
Milestones
Kevin Durant (26 points) recorded his 1,000th career 20-point game in the Houston Rockets’ 102-95 win over the LA Clippers. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining LeBron James, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.