Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored 37 of his game-high 40 points in the first half as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Los Angeles Lakers 136-108. Wembanyama shot 13-20 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high 12 rebounds, two steals, and one block in just 26 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson poured in a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough in the New York Knicks’ 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. Brunson went 15-31 from the floor (4-14 on threes) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He added eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Naji Marshall came off the bench to score a game-high 31 points, but the Dallas Mavericks dropped their eighth straight game with a 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Marshall shot 12-17 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped one steal, and was not charged with a personal foul in 36 minutes played.

Milestones